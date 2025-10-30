Entertainment

Justin Bieber 'focused' for his first-ever Coachella headlining performance

Justin Bieber will headline alongside pop star Sabrina Carpenter, reggaeton artist Karol G and EDM star Anyma

  By Javeria Ahmed
Justin Bieber is gearing up for his long-awaited return to the stage as he prepares for his first-ever headlining performance at Coachella.

The Swag hitmaker has been active on Twitch, sharing behind-the-scenes clips from the studio where he and his team are busy crafting his upcoming Coachella performance.

"Justin’s Twitch is his way of letting fans see that he’s excited and working hard for his headlining set at Coachella," a source close to Bieber told PEOPLE.

During his live streams, the father-of-one has offered fans a laid-back look into his routine — skating, playing basketball, and chatting with friends in the studio.

To note, the 2026 Coachella lineup was announced on September 16, with the production company Goldenvoice.

The company revealed that Bieber will headline alongside pop star Sabrina Carpenter, reggaeton artist Karol G and EDM star Anyma.

As per the announcement, the Peaches singer is set to hit the stage for the Saturday shows, April 11 and 18.

Both Coachella weekends sold out in days, following the news of the A-list headliners.

Bieber has previously made surprise appearances at Coachella — joining Ariana Grande in 2019 and Tems in 2024 — but next year will be his first time headlining the festival.

His Coachella preparation follows the surprise release of his acclaimed seventh studio album, Swag, which is expected to earn Grammy nominations; the 2026 nods will be announced Friday, November 7.

