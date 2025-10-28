CBS News veteran John Dickerson to depart network

John Dickerson, longtime CBS News anchor and correspondent, is set to depart the network, marking the end of an era in broadcast journalism.
On Monday, the anchor announced on social media that he’ll leave CBS News at year’s end, sparking questions about the future of CBS Evening News, which he has co-anchored with Maurice DuBois since the recent revamp.
“I am extremely grateful for all that CBS gave me — the work, the audience’s attention and the honor of being part of the network’s history — and I am grateful for my dear colleagues who’ve made me a better journalist and a better human,” the anchor said.
He added, “I will miss you.”
CBS News President Tom Cibrowski said Dickerson “had decided” to step down.
The move comes as Evening News is reportedly struggling in the ratings, with Dickerson and DuBois forming an unconventional anchor pairing.
CBS has recently contacted talent agencies to explore new prospects.
Dickerson, who also anchors a streaming half-hour after Evening News, has had many other roles across CBS News over the years.
He is known for his writing skills and commentary along with his sharpness around politics.
His career shifted from a strong run on Face the Nation to a stint on CBS This Morning.
Dickerson also made an appearance as a political analyst and a contributor to 60 Minutes as well.
Notably, his mother, Nancy Dickerson, was CBS News’ first female correspondent.