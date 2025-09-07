Jonathan Bailey announces acting hiatus for cause close to his heart  

Home / Entertainment

The 'Crashing' star is set to appear next in the second installment of Wicked, hitting theaters this November

Jonathan Bailey is taking a step back from his acting career for a meaningful cause close to his heart. 

The 37-year-old English actor, who is known for his exceptional contribution in dramatic, comedic and musical roles on stage and screen, has sent the internet into a frenzy with his latest decision. 

In a conversation with GQ, Bailey said he is planning to "stop acting for a bit" next year as he wants to focus on his non-profit organization, The Shameless Fund.

"I’ve been working solidly for about three years now, which has been amazing and mind-blowing," the Bridgerton actress noted. 

The Wicked starlet further added, "But with everything happening in the world right now, I’m going to stop acting for a bit next year and just focus on The Shameless Fund."

For those unaware, the Crashing actor launched in mid-2024, which supports LGBTQ+ causes through creative and meaningful brand collaborations.

Bailey has raised money with celebrity and brand partnerships, including his Drink Your Milk t-shirt designed by a character, raising money for non-profits around the world to end anti-LBGTQ laws.

On a professional front, Jonathan Bailey will next appear in his upcoming film, Wicked: For Good, the second instalment of the movie musical adaptation, which premieres on November 21 in theatres. 

