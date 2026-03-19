Taylor Swift to make red carpet debut with Travis Kelce at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards?

He can definitely go where she goes!
Taylor Swift has finally confirmed her eagerly anticipated in-person appearance at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 26.
While the update was big and sparked a frenzy among fans, it also ignited wild speculation about a headline-making awards show moment.
On Thursday, March 19, the official Instagram account of iHeartRadio Canada announced that the Opalite singer will make her first awards show appearance of 2026 at their esteemed event.
"After appearing virtually at the 2025 ceremony (pictured) the one and only Taylor Swift has just been announced to be making a special in-person appearance at the 2026 #iHeartAwards!" they captioned.
Shortly after the new began gaining traction online, a fan dropped a bombshell comment, speculating whether Taylor Swift would make her red carpet debut with her fiancé, Travis Kelce.
"Could this possibly be her first red carpet with Travis?" speculated the Instagram user.
Replying to the comment, another fan added, "I sure hope so. I definitely think it's overdue."
It is worth mentioning that there's no confirmed report about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's joint appearance at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Taylor Swift 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations:
Taylor Swift currently leads the nominations pack with 9 nods at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
She has been nominated for Song of the Year (The Fate of Ophelia), Artist of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, Pop Song of the Year (The Fate of Ophelia), Favorite TikTok Dance (The Fate of Ophelia), Best Lyrics (The Fate of Ophelia), Best Music Video (The Fate of Ophelia), Favorite On Screen (Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era), and Favorite Tour Style (Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour).