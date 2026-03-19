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  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Afroman responds after long-running 'Lemon Pound Cake' lawsuit finally ends

The 'Hunter Got High' hitmaker celebrates his victory after three years of messy legal battle

  • By Fatima Hassan
Afroman responds after long-running Lemon Pound Cake lawsuit finally ends
Afroman responds after long-running 'Lemon Pound Cake' lawsuit finally ends 

Afroman is breaking his silence as the long-running defamation case concluded on a high note. 

The 51-year-old American rap icon celebrated his major victory on Thursday, March 19, after the jury ruled in his favour in the defamation lawsuit filed by seven officers from the Adams County Sheriff's Department. 

Shortly after his major legal scoring, Afron highlighted free speech as he took a significant stand to protect his rights as an artist.

"[My victory], it’s not only for artists, but it’s for Americans; we have freedom of speech. They did me wrong and sued me because I was talking about it," the Hunter Got High crooner told CBS.

He added, "It’s ‘for the people, by the people,’ so when the people can’t use their freedom of speech — bring up the problem, address the problem — then the problem never gets solved."

On the same day, he turned to his Instagram account to share a joyful video clip of himself celebrating his win alongside fans cheering for him in the background.

"WE DID IT, AMERICA. GOD BLESS AMERICA LAND THAT I LOVE !!! FREEDOM OF SPEECH!!!!!!!!!!"he captioned.

The defamation controversy of Afroman emerged in 2022, when Adams County sheriffs raided the rap star’s home and held his children at gunpoint.

Later, he released a track, Lemon Pound Cake, in which he detailed the controversial raid on his residence as he sang, "The Adams County Sheriff kicked down my door, then I heard the glass break."

He also included the surveillance footage of the Adams County sheriffs searching his home in his music video, for which he faced a lawsuit filed by the seven officials in 2023.

In their filing, they demanded $3.9 million for ruining their public image. 

However, the rapper won the case against the seven offers on Thursday, March 19, 2026.  

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