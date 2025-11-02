Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter reacts to fans’ Halloween looks after Short n’ Spooky concert

The Short n’ Sweet tour hitmaker rocked Wonder Woman and Barbie looks at her Halloween special show

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Sabrina Carpenter reacts to fans’ Halloween looks after Short n’ Spooky concert
Sabrina Carpenter reacts to fans’ Halloween looks after Short n’ Spooky concert

Sabrina Carpenter is truly a showgirl!

The Manchild singer took to Instagram on Saturday, November 1, to share a heartfelt post after delivering an exciting show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Halloween night.

Just a day before she thrilled the crowd, Carpenter had asked her fans to dress up their best for the Halloween special show.

Reacting to her die-hard fans’ enthusiasm and looks, she penned, “Short n’ Spooky at Madison Square Garden. I love this show so much. Thank you to everyone who understood the assignment. some of the best costumes I’ve ever seen.”

During the one-night special show, named Short n’ Spooky, the Grammy winner dazzled fans in two stunning looks, channeling Wonder Woman and Barbie in gorgeous ensembles.

She also arrested Drew Barrymore during the Juno part of the show for being hot.

“thank you to the most iconic ghostface for letting me lock you up! @drewbarrymore,” captioned the Espresso crooner.

She concluded the post with a special message for her New Yorkers, writing, “New York we see you tonight for one more!!!!!!”

In the delightful update, Sabrina Carpenter also posted a carousel of photos from the thrilling show, featuring exciting glimpses.

After her last show in New York, Carpenter will take her Short n’ Sweet tour to Nashville, where she will perform two shows at Bridgestone Arena on November 4 and 5, 2025.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown accuses ‘Stranger Things’ costar David Harbour of bullying

Millie Bobby Brown accuses ‘Stranger Things’ costar David Harbour of bullying
The ‘Enola Holmes’ actress sends shockwaves with major move ahead of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 release

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s family honors rocky on his 2nd birthday

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s family honors rocky on his 2nd birthday
The Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer marked their son’s 2nd birthday with heartfelt tributes

Jennifer Lawrence questions celebrities' impact as she speaks out on Trump

Jennifer Lawrence questions celebrities' impact as she speaks out on Trump
The 'Don't Look Up' actress has opened up on whether she will call out the Trump administration in their second term

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo show off matching 'Wicked' tattoos ahead of sequel

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo show off matching 'Wicked' tattoos ahead of sequel
Ariana Grande has seemingly shared a throwback snap, as the 'Wicked' journey comes close to an end

'The Missing' French actor Tchéky Karyo passes away at age of 72

'The Missing' French actor Tchéky Karyo passes away at age of 72
Tchéky Karyo's family confirmed his death on Halloween Day

Katy Perry reacts to Justin Trudeau’s 'fintastic' Halloween costume

Katy Perry reacts to Justin Trudeau’s 'fintastic' Halloween costume
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry have began romance speculations since July this year

The Simpsons join Fortnite: New Springfield Island Map, and more laid bare

The Simpsons join Fortnite: New Springfield Island Map, and more laid bare
Players can play the Springfield world throughout November, with new updates and contents expected weekly

Heidi Klum shares scary BTS of her jaw-dropping Halloween look: See

Heidi Klum shares scary BTS of her jaw-dropping Halloween look: See
The popular reality television star drops scariest look from her 24th annual Halloween bash on Instagram

'D4vd groomed her' says private investigator probing Celeste Rivas' death

'D4vd groomed her' says private investigator probing Celeste Rivas' death
Celeste Rivas' dismembered body was found in a Tesla abandoned in an impound lot in LA in early September

Justin Bieber drops 'incredible' Halloween pics with Hailey, Jack Blues

Justin Bieber drops 'incredible' Halloween pics with Hailey, Jack Blues
The 'Sorry' hitmaker and his wife, Hailey Bieber, celebrate their second Halloween with son, Jack Blues, in style

Amanda Owen shares playful exchange with daughter Annas

Amanda Owen shares playful exchange with daughter Annas
Amanda Owen also opened up about parenting on the farm, stating she allows her children freedom despite the several risks

Sean 'Diddy' Combs begins hard labor in prison as first photo surfaces

Sean 'Diddy' Combs begins hard labor in prison as first photo surfaces
The Bad Boy CEO has been in custody since September last year on serious charges of racketeering and trafficking