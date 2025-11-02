Sabrina Carpenter reacts to fans’ Halloween looks after Short n’ Spooky concert

Sabrina Carpenter is truly a showgirl!
The Manchild singer took to Instagram on Saturday, November 1, to share a heartfelt post after delivering an exciting show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Halloween night.
Just a day before she thrilled the crowd, Carpenter had asked her fans to dress up their best for the Halloween special show.
Reacting to her die-hard fans’ enthusiasm and looks, she penned, “Short n’ Spooky at Madison Square Garden. I love this show so much. Thank you to everyone who understood the assignment. some of the best costumes I’ve ever seen.”
During the one-night special show, named Short n’ Spooky, the Grammy winner dazzled fans in two stunning looks, channeling Wonder Woman and Barbie in gorgeous ensembles.
She also arrested Drew Barrymore during the Juno part of the show for being hot.
“thank you to the most iconic ghostface for letting me lock you up! @drewbarrymore,” captioned the Espresso crooner.
She concluded the post with a special message for her New Yorkers, writing, “New York we see you tonight for one more!!!!!!”
In the delightful update, Sabrina Carpenter also posted a carousel of photos from the thrilling show, featuring exciting glimpses.
After her last show in New York, Carpenter will take her Short n’ Sweet tour to Nashville, where she will perform two shows at Bridgestone Arena on November 4 and 5, 2025.