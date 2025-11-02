Kate Hudson shares ‘biggest gift’ she’s gained after almost three decades in Hollywood

Kate Hudson is reflecting on nearly 30 years in Hollywood and the invaluable lessons she’s gained along the way.
In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE at the world premiere of her upcoming biopic Song Sung Blue at AFI Fest in Hollywood, Calif., on October 26, the Bride Wars actress opened up about the “biggxest gift” of her career — the ability to grow, evolve, and stay true to herself while balancing fame, family, and creative freedom.
“I think the first thing that comes to mind is the people that I've met, the connections, they always feel like my biggest gifts,” Hudson said.
“I feel so lucky to be involved in a world of people that are just so endlessly fascinating and intelligent and wild and live outside of — even if they [only] strive — to live outside of the norm,” she added.
The Almost Famous star made her film debut in 1998’s Desert Blue, playing a Hollywood star’s daughter stranded in small-town America alongside Christina Ricci and Casey Affleck.
Hudson’s latest film, Song Sung Blue, based on the 2008 documentary, stars her and Hugh Jackman as a married couple who perform in a Neil Diamond tribute band.
Kate Hudson’s new film Song Sung Blue hits theaters nationwide on December 25, 2025.