Prince William shares special glimpses as he departs for Rio de Janeiro

The Prince of Wales begins his high-profile trip to Brazil with a mesmerizing video

  By Sidra Khan
Prince William has finally kicked off his high-profile visit to Rio de Janeiro.

While departing for his major trip to Brazil to undertake key engagements, the Prince of Wales delighted fans with a mesmerizing video on Instagram featuring special glimpses.

“Olá Brasil. Ready for a special few days in Rio for the @EarthshotPrize Awards and the @UnitedforWildlife Summit before the COP30 World Leader’s Summit in Belém. Bora! #EarthshotRio #UfWSummitRio #COP30,” he captioned.

The exciting clip included glimpses of some famous and iconic landmarks in the South American country, and the special arrangements made to host the high-profile events, including the 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards and the United for Wildlife Summit.

It also featured the cultural delicacies of Brazil, the locals doing their work, playing games, and some breathtaking landscapes of the stunning country.

As the father of three began his trip, he also expressed excitement for the upcoming engagements on his Instagram Stories, writing, “As I depart for Rio de Janeiro, I am excited for my first visit and to experience Brazil's vibrant culture, its extraordinary biodiversity, and above all, the warmth of its people. With the world's eyes turning to Brazil this week, there is no better place to celebrate bold climate leadership.”

Prince William will announce the 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards on November 5 at the Museum of Tomorrow.

