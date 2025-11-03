Prince William, Kate Middleton host surprise party day after Andrew title loss

Royal

  • By Sidra Khan
Prince William and Kate Middleton threw a private party just a day after Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was striped of his royal titles.

In a surprising new update from the Daily Mail on Sunday, November 2, it was reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales hosted a surprise party in a private pub near their new home.

The future king and queen – who recently moved from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge, their “forever home” – threw a special “thank you” party on Friday, October 31, for the builders and staff, who worked in building and renovating the couple’s new residence.

Arranged at The York Club – a private pub near Forest Lodge – the parents of three served drinks and nibbles at the low-key event after they bid farewell to their “cursed” home.

It was also shared that the club is exclusive to residents and employees of the Crown Estate.

For those unfamiliar, the Crown Estate is a collection of lands and properties in the UK that officially belong to the reigning monarch.

The couple was initially supposed to move to their new home this Christmas. However, after the “tireless” efforts and work of the builders, they relocated sooner than the expected time frame.

According to an insider, the pair was moved by the builders’ dedication and “very sweetly just wanted to say thank you to everyone who has worked tirelessly to help.”

The surprise celebration took place just a day before Buckingham Palace released an official statement on Thursday, October 30, announcing that Andrew’s royal titles, including “prince” have been removed.

