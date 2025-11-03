Prince William admits taking ‘bold’ step for George, Charlotte’s ‘future’

Prince William has opened up about his dreams for his kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, admitting he would take a “bold” step for them.
During a chat with Hello! Magazine, the Prince of Wales spoke out about his fears for the future, citing the climate crisis and its impact on his children's generation.
He said, "As a father, I think constantly about the world my children will inherit. I want them to grow up surrounded by nature, opportunity and a sense of hope about the future. But I also know that unless we act boldly now, that future is at risk. The Earthshot Prize is about turning the tide, about proving to our children that we are willing to fight for their tomorrow."
William also revealed how his Earthshot Prize is tackling the global warming crisis.
Princess Kate’s husband added, "Urgent optimism is the heartbeat of The Earthshot Prize. It's the belief that although the challenges we face are immense, the solutions are within reach and we must act with speed and conviction to bring them to life. It's not blind hope.”
William shared that solutions presented by Earthshot Prize is backed by “evidence.”
The special event is set to take place on November 5, 2025.