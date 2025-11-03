Royal

Prince William admits taking ‘bold’ step for George, Charlotte’s ‘future’

Prince William vows to 'fight' for his kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Prince William admits taking ‘bold’ step for George, Charlotte’s ‘future’
Prince William admits taking ‘bold’ step for George, Charlotte’s ‘future’

Prince William has opened up about his dreams for his kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, admitting he would take a “bold” step for them.

During a chat with Hello! Magazine, the Prince of Wales spoke out about his fears for the future, citing the climate crisis and its impact on his children's generation.

He said, "As a father, I think constantly about the world my children will inherit. I want them to grow up surrounded by nature, opportunity and a sense of hope about the future. But I also know that unless we act boldly now, that future is at risk. The Earthshot Prize is about turning the tide, about proving to our children that we are willing to fight for their tomorrow."

William also revealed how his Earthshot Prize is tackling the global warming crisis.

Princess Kate’s husband added, "Urgent optimism is the heartbeat of The Earthshot Prize. It's the belief that although the challenges we face are immense, the solutions are within reach and we must act with speed and conviction to bring them to life. It's not blind hope.”

William shared that solutions presented by Earthshot Prize is backed by “evidence.”

The special event is set to take place on November 5, 2025.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Princess Anne to honour King Charles, Queen Camilla ahead of Autralia tour

Princess Anne to honour King Charles, Queen Camilla ahead of Autralia tour
The Princess Royal will pay homage to King Charles, Queen Camilla on her visit to Island this week

Prince William shares REAL reason for hosting 2025 Earthshot prize in Brazil

Prince William shares REAL reason for hosting 2025 Earthshot prize in Brazil
Prince William reveals why Brazil is the perfect host for Earthshot 2025

Prince William, Kate Middleton host surprise party day after Andrew title loss

Prince William, Kate Middleton host surprise party day after Andrew title loss
The Prince and Princess of Wales quietly celebrate after King Charles removes Andrew’s royal titles

Princess Charlene wins hearts with inspiring move for heartfelt cause

Princess Charlene wins hearts with inspiring move for heartfelt cause
Monaco’s Princess Charlene makes stunning appearance to support a major event

Prince William shares special glimpses as he departs for Rio de Janeiro

Prince William shares special glimpses as he departs for Rio de Janeiro
The Prince of Wales begins his high-profile trip to Brazil with a mesmerizing video

Princess Kate, Prince William follow Charles’ lead for private ‘donation’

Princess Kate, Prince William follow Charles’ lead for private ‘donation’
Prince William and Princess Kate issue touching message after ‘horrific’ incidents in the UK

King Charles prepares Prince William for key speech on Monarch's behalf

King Charles prepares Prince William for key speech on Monarch's behalf
Prince William held crucial conversations with King Charles ahead of Brazil trip for Earthshot Prize Awards

Queen Mary stops by ‘one of Seven Wonders of the World’ during her Egypt visit

Queen Mary stops by ‘one of Seven Wonders of the World’ during her Egypt visit
Queen Mary of Denmark awestruck by the ancient wonder during her outing in Egypt

Meghan Markle drops video message after King Charles’ emotional note

Meghan Markle drops video message after King Charles’ emotional note
The Duchess of Sussex shares new video message after King Charles reflects on ‘shock’ in emotional statement

Prince William expresses ‘excitement’ as he kicks off ‘first’ Brazil trip

Prince William expresses ‘excitement’ as he kicks off ‘first’ Brazil trip
Prince William open up about his 'first visit' to Brazil ahead of 2025 Earthshot Prize event

Palace issues first statement after grand royals reunion in Egypt

Palace issues first statement after grand royals reunion in Egypt
Royal Family posts exlusive pictures and speical message after key royals meetup in Egypt

King Charles hailed as hero after making ‘lifesaving’ private donation

King Charles hailed as hero after making ‘lifesaving’ private donation
King Charles III and Queen Camilla make private donation following Hurricane Melissa