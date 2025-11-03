Princess Charlene wins hearts with inspiring move for heartfelt cause

Princess Charlene’s dedication towards a moving cause has won royal fans’ hearts.
On Sunday, November 2, the Monegasque Royal Family took to their official Instagram account to share an update about the princess’s heartwarming new engagement, during which she attended a major event to raise awareness about animal mistreatment.
Accompanied by her brother Gareth Wittstock and her adorable 8-year-old pet dog, Harley, Princess Charlene took part in the 2nd edition of the Rokethon in her role as President of the Monaco Society for the Protection of Animals.
Rokethon is a charity event where people walk or run with their dogs to raise awareness about pet abandonment and support animal welfare organizations.
“Held under the Fontvieille Big Top, the event aims to promote responsible adoption, raise awareness about animal mistreatment, and support shelters through donations collected,” shared the Royals.
They continued, “Accompanied by her 8-year-old chihuahua, Harley, Princess Charlene and her brother Gareth Wittstock shared a warm and meaningful moment with the many participants of this charitable walk.”
“On this occasion, the Princess met Mrs. Lee Ji-yeon, South Korean representative of the organization Last Chance for Animals (LCA). This NGO played a key role in the historic 2024 law adopted in South Korea, banning the breeding, slaughter, distribution, and sale of dogs for human consumption,” the palace further noted.
After attending the parade of dogs available for adoption, Charlene visited the workshops and stands dedicated to animal welfare.
On the Royal Family’s post, fans flooded the comments with their heartfelt reactions, gushing over Princess Charlene and lauding her inspiring move.