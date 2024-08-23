World

Shein, fast fashion brand takes major step to combat child labour cases

The Chinese brand temporarily halted orders from the concerned suppliers

  • by Web Desk
  • August 23, 2024
Shein, fast fashion brand takes major step to combat child labour cases
Shein, fast fashion brand takes major step to combat child labour cases

The fast-fashion Chinese brand Shein shared that as it increases its examination of the manufacturers of the clothing it sells, it discovered two instances of child labour in its supply chain last year.

The company claims that it temporarily halted orders from the concerned suppliers and didn't start doing business with them again until they made more of an effort to resolve the matter.

Shein is reportedly preparing to sell shares on the stock market, as revealed in its 2023 sustainability report.

The working conditions at factories in its supply chain have drawn criticism for the corporation.

"Both cases were resolved swiftly, with remediation steps including terminating contracts with underage employees, ensuring the payment of any outstanding wages, arranging medical checkups and facilitating repatriation to parents/legal guardians as needed," Shein said.

The statement added, "Following appropriate remediation, the contract manufacturers were permitted to resume business."

Shein said that its supplier policies had since been strengthened.

Any infractions pertaining to forced labour or child labour are now grounds for contract termination immediately under the new regulations.

The two cases, according to the firm, were discovered in the first nine months of 2023; none were discovered in the final quarter of the same year.

It occurs as the business prepares to possibly list its shares for public sale.

Prince William’s ‘hidden secret’ for marrying Kate Middleton revealed

Prince William’s ‘hidden secret’ for marrying Kate Middleton revealed
Andrew Flintoff steps down as England coach after clash with Jos Butler

Andrew Flintoff steps down as England coach after clash with Jos Butler
Prince Harry shares emotional statement about Balmoral Castle

Prince Harry shares emotional statement about Balmoral Castle
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney

Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney

World News

Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Democrats reject Gaza protesters' request for Palestinian speaker at DNC
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Kamala Harris makes history as first Black woman to lead major party ticket
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Donald Trump FIRES BACK at Queen Elizabeth’s ‘very rude’ remarks
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
World’s second-largest diamond found in Botswana
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
UK sees major drop in visas for health staff and student dependants
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Daring passenger causes chaos at Australian airport by walking on plane's wing
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Afghanistan’s Taliban government names first official ambassador to UAE
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Body of UK tech giant Mike Lynch found in Sicily yacht wreck
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Vladimir Putin wins hearts with surprising gesture towards Muslims in viral video
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Joe Biden urges Benjamin Netanyahu to secure immediate Gaza ceasefire deal
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Tim Walz accepts VP nomination: 'Never underestimate a public school teacher'
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Investigation reveals truth behind Iran’s late President Raisi's helicopter crash