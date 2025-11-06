Entertainment

Kris Jenner gets loving birthday message from Khloé Kardashian: 'Queen'

Khloé Kardashian drops heartwarming birthday tribute for her mother, Kris Jenner, on Instagram

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Kris Jenner gets loving birthday message from Khloé Kardashian: Queen
Kris Jenner gets loving birthday message from Khloé Kardashian: 'Queen' 

Kris Jenner received a heart-melting birthday tribute from her third eldest daughter, Khloé Kardashian. 

The momager turned 70 on November 5, 2025, two days after her supermodel daughter, Kendall Jenner, celebrated her 30th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Khloé penned a brief emotional message to pay the sweetest homage to her dearest mother, Kris.

The 41-year-old reality television star began her note that read, "Happy Birthday to My Queen. Mommy, seventy years of pure magic, grace, laughter, and best of all, love."

"Somehow, you just keep getting more radiant. More fabulous by the day. You are the heartbeat of our family, the light that guides us all, the one who created this beautiful, wild, loving universe that we call home. That is your superpower, your love; limitless, unconditional, eternal," the Good American co-founder noted.

Through her birthday message, she also told Kris that she is her "greatest inspiration" and the example she looks to every single day. 

Alongside her long message, Khloé Kardashian also included several throwback snaps and footage of her mother from different stages of her life.

In addition to Khloé, Kris is also the mother to her two Kardashian daughters and one son, including Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian.

The Kardashians star also co-parents her other two daughters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, with her ex-husband, Caitlyn Jenner. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown reveals pregnancy plans: ‘I really want a big family’

Millie Bobby Brown reveals pregnancy plans: ‘I really want a big family’
Millie Bobby Brown dishes exciting details on putting daughter ‘in spotlight’

'Celebrity Traitors' grand finale set for November 6: See final contestants

'Celebrity Traitors' grand finale set for November 6: See final contestants
Popular reality show is perfect mixture of deception, strategy, and psychological gameplay is coming to an end with only five finalists left

'General Hospital' alum Laura Wright shares ‘Most Difficult part’ as Carly

'General Hospital' alum Laura Wright shares ‘Most Difficult part’ as Carly
Laura Wright celebrates 20 years as Carly on 'General Hospital'

Katy Perry drops surprise 'Bandaids' teaser ahead of Lifetimes Tour finale

Katy Perry drops surprise 'Bandaids' teaser ahead of Lifetimes Tour finale
The '143' hitmaker is set to wrap up her fifth concert series, The Lifetimes Tour, this December

Millie Bobby Brown takes dig at paparazzi: ‘It feels like sh*t to me’

Millie Bobby Brown takes dig at paparazzi: ‘It feels like sh*t to me’
Millie Bobby Brown takes firm stand against paparazzi scrutiny

Ed Sheeran makes 'game-changing' announcement after raising voice for music

Ed Sheeran makes 'game-changing' announcement after raising voice for music
The 'Photograph' crooner shares joyful update on his endless efforts to foster music education in the UK

Jonathan Bailey attends 'Wicked: For Good' premiere after 'Sexiest Man' title

Jonathan Bailey attends 'Wicked: For Good' premiere after 'Sexiest Man' title
Jonathan Bailey makes first public apperance after receiving '2025 Sexiest Man Alive' title

Tom Bergeron takes on new role for dramatic return to 'Dancing With the Stars'

Tom Bergeron takes on new role for dramatic return to 'Dancing With the Stars'
The beloved television host is making his long-awaited return to the 'Dancing With the Stars' ballroom for the first time in over five years

Victoria Beckham set to change her name after David Beckham’s new title

Victoria Beckham set to change her name after David Beckham’s new title
Victoria Beckham receives prestigious title as her husband David Beckham earns knighthood honour

Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter shock Broadway crowd with much-awaited encore

Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter shock Broadway crowd with much-awaited encore
The 'John Wick' star Keanu Reeves makes chilling Broadway debut with Alex Winter in 'Waiting for Godot'

Kristen Stewart slams Hollywood’s slow progress since Me Too movement

Kristen Stewart slams Hollywood’s slow progress since Me Too movement
The 'Twilight' star opened up about the barriers female filmmakers continue to face

Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 56th birthday in prison as menu reveals stark change

Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 56th birthday in prison as menu reveals stark change
The disgraced hip-hop mogul marked his 56th birthday with a stripped-down prison menu