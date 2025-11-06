Kris Jenner gets loving birthday message from Khloé Kardashian: 'Queen' 

Kris Jenner received a heart-melting birthday tribute from her third eldest daughter, Khloé Kardashian.
The momager turned 70 on November 5, 2025, two days after her supermodel daughter, Kendall Jenner, celebrated her 30th birthday.
Taking to Instagram, Khloé penned a brief emotional message to pay the sweetest homage to her dearest mother, Kris.
The 41-year-old reality television star began her note that read, "Happy Birthday to My Queen. Mommy, seventy years of pure magic, grace, laughter, and best of all, love."
"Somehow, you just keep getting more radiant. More fabulous by the day. You are the heartbeat of our family, the light that guides us all, the one who created this beautiful, wild, loving universe that we call home. That is your superpower, your love; limitless, unconditional, eternal," the Good American co-founder noted.
Through her birthday message, she also told Kris that she is her "greatest inspiration" and the example she looks to every single day.
Alongside her long message, Khloé Kardashian also included several throwback snaps and footage of her mother from different stages of her life.
In addition to Khloé, Kris is also the mother to her two Kardashian daughters and one son, including Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian.
The Kardashians star also co-parents her other two daughters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, with her ex-husband, Caitlyn Jenner.