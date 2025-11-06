Royal

Prince William joyfully announces 2025 Earthshot Prize winners at glitzy event

The Prince of Wales sends heartfelt congratulations to the five winners of the 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards

  By Sidra Khan
Prince William has finally announced this year’s Earthshot Prize winners!

On Wednesday, November 5, the Prince of Wales hosted a high-profile ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he delightfully unveiled the five winners of the 2025 Earthshot Prize.

Exuding charm in a black suit, the future king delivered a heartwarming speech before he announced the award-winning projects.

Beginning the speech with greetings in Brazilian language, William said, “Good evening and welcome. We are delighted to have you with us for the fifth annual Earthshot Prize Award Ceremony from the beautiful city of Rio de Janeiro. I'd like to start by saying thank you for the incredibly warm welcome I've received this week.”

“When I founded The Earthshot Prize in 2020, we had a ten year goal to make this the decade in which we transformed our world for the better. It was a mission driven by the kind of extraordinary optimism we felt here tonight from these innovators,” he added.

The prince further noted, “Their work is the proof we need that progress is possible. Their stories are the inspiration that gives us courage, and there’s a great deal we can learn from their determination and their vision for scale, as well as their unyielding belief that we can create a better world. It’s no exaggeration to say that they are the world’s true action heroes.”

In a new Instagram post on his and Kate Middleton’s joint Instagram account, Prince William shared a photo with the Earthshot Prize winners, as they proudly posed with their esteemed recognitions.

2025 Earthshot Prize Winners:

The 2025 Earthshot Prize winners include:

Protect and Restore Nature: re.green.

Revive Our Oceans: The High Seas Treaty.

Fix Our Climate: Friendship.

Build a Waste-Free World: Lagos Fashion Week.

Clean Our Air: The City of Bogotá.

