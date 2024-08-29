Cristiano Ronaldo’s YouTube milestone lands spot in Guinness World Records

The world’s most popular football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo has recently made an unexpected entry into the YouTube world by launching his channel, 'UR Cristiano.'
Right after joining YouTube, CR7 broke all previous records of the platform.
Now, the Portuguese star adds another feather to his cap by having his name listed in the Guinness Book of World Records.
Guinness World Records has named Ronaldo’s YouTube channel as the record holder for the most subscribers gained within 24 hours.
His channel now has more than 52.2 million subscribers, only eight days after launching.
As per WikiTubia reports, Ronaldo’s channel set records by reaching 100,000 subscribers in just 22 minutes, one million subscribers in 47 minutes, and 10 million subscribers in 11 hours and 31 minutes.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner already has a vast following on other social media platforms, with 170 million followers on Facebook, 112.7 million followers on X (formerly Twitter), and 638 million followers on Instagram.
In addition to this, the Al Nassr star made history on Tuesday by becoming the first footballer ever to score a free-kick in 23 consecutive seasons during a victory over Al-Feiha.