BTS's Jungkook sparks concern after death threat remarks in disturbing live stream

BTS's youngest member, Jeon Jungkook, has sparked concerns after his recent drunk livestream, where he mentioned alleged danger to his life.
During the live stream earlier this week, the 28-year-old addressed the pressure of fame and reflected on criticism and hostility he believes public figures face.
He also candidly addressed his smoking habits, asking, "Why can't I talk about this? before admitting, "I'm thirty now. I smoked a lot. I really tried hard to quit."
In the shocking fans' interaction, Jungkook shared that he "doesn't care about the company anymore", adding that he does not know what to be cautious of during live broadcasts.
While the video was later removed from the platform, a specific clip from the live has been making rounds where he talked about people wanting to "kill" him.
The Seven crooner could be heard saying, "Honestly, there must be a lot of people who don't support me, who don't like me, and who want to belittle me... even people who want to kill me. There must be a lot of people who hate me. But so what? I don't care."
In the broadcast, Jungkook appeared to be drinking and singing with friends, with fans sharing that his words should not be taken seriously.
However, several reports in recent months have sparked safety concerns, as suspicious activities near the K-pop star's residence in Seoul, including attempts by individuals to access his apartment, have been reported.
Encounters with obsessive fans, commonly referred to as sasaengs, have also been a recurring issue for the singer, who has previously urged people not to approach his home.
The drunk livestream happened ahead of the much-awaited BTS comeback, as the renowned group is set to return with their album titled Arirang, scheduled ahead of a global tour.