Cillian Murphy, wife Yvonne receive good news ahead of 'Peaky Blinders' release

Cillian Murphy and his wife, Yvonne McGuinness, have received a joyful news.
Just days before the release of his upcoming film Peaky Blinders, the 49-year-old Irish actor got a special news from Kerry County Council that he is now allowed to fulfil his and McGuinness'# years long dream.
The couple - who had long been wishing to restore a vintage cinema in Dingle, Ireland - finally secured planning permission to restore it after a year and a half, Hello! reported on Saturday, February 28.
Murphy and McGuinness purchased the dilapidated theater back in November 2024 with a dream to bring it back to its former glory.
As per the outlet, the BAFTA winner plans to "create brand new facilities, exhibition areas and residential artists as well as a new and improved cinema in a bid to bring the local community together and create a vibrant space for everyone to enjoy."
In a report published by the Irish Sunday Times, the project - close to Murphy and McGuinness's hearts - has been allotted €933,000 in grant funding through the Government Rural Regeneration Fund (RRF) and was supported by locals sending in letters of support.
While purchasing the cinema, the Oppenheimer star expressed, "I’ve been going to see films at the Phoenix since I was a young boy on summer holidays."
"My dad saw movies there before me, and we’ve brought our own children there too. We recognise what the cinema means to Dingle," he added.
