Pink lands major talk show gig after firing back at Carey Hart split buzz

Pink is seemingly set to take over a famous, fans' beloved show.
Just a day after she blasted the rumors of her split from her husband, Carey Hart, Page Six shared that the Just Give Me a Reason singer has reportedly been approached for a major talk show gig.
According to the report, Pink, who has moved to New York, is in talks to take over Kelly Clarkson's show.
As shared by insiders, over the summer the 46-year-old American singer-songwriter spent a lot of time in the city and is now all set to make a comeback.
“I saw her at Soho House yesterday with a guy who seemed to be part of team. She spent a few hours reading paperwork and documents on a computer,” reported a source.
They also noted that the singer was wearing a head wrap and sweats and “looked beautiful.”
Speculation about Pink's split from Carey Hart were first sparked by PEOPLE Magazine and Us Weekly, after the songstress moved from California to New York.
However, the So What singer soon cleared the air by releasing an explosive video statement on social media, slamming the reports.
"I was just alerted to the fact that I’m separated from my husband. I didn’t know – thank you, People magazine; thank you, Us Weekly,” she began.
The singer continued, “Thank you for letting me know. I was wondering: Would you also like to tell our children? My 14-year-old and 9-year-old are also unaware.”
"Do you want to talk about my accomplishments, or do you only want to talk about my supposed demise? So, ‘fake news’ – not true,” Pink concluded.
For those unfamiliar, Pink and Carey Hart have been married since 2006.