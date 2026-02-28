Jim Carrey intensifies cosmetic surgery buzz with surprise Paris outing

Jim Carrey has intensified the rumors that he has gone under the knife.
The Mask star shocked fans on Friday, February 27, with his unrecognizable appearance at the 2026 César Awards, instantly sparking the speculation that he may have undergone cosmetic surgery.
While the internet was still reeling with the shocking buzz, The Truman Show actor fueled the chatter by making a surprise appearance in Paris to mark a special occasion.
On Saturday, February 28, the Daily Mail reported that the 64-year-old Hollywood star stepped out in Paris later that day to celebrate his grandson's 16th birthday, adding fuel to the cosmetic procedures buzz.
To celebrate his grandson's special day, Carrey arrived at lavish Lapérouse restaurant in a casual look, wearing a black T-shirt with a stylish blazer.
He was joined by his rarely-seen girlfriend Min Ah, who radiated glamour in a black lace gown, coordinating with her beau.
At the 51st César Awards, Jim Carrey was honored with a prestigious Honorary Award, celebrating the actor for his exceptional contribution to the craft in the entertainment industry.
However, his appearance - after a long absence from the scene - sparked a chaos among fans, who expressed concern over his unrecognizable look and speculated that he may have undergone cosmetic surgery.
While some called Carrey "a clone," others refused to recognize him, saying, "That's a different Jim over there."