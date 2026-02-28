News
  • By Sidra Khan
News

Jim Carrey intensifies cosmetic surgery buzz with surprise Paris outing

'The Mask' star Jim Carrey left fans shocked with unrecognizable look at the 2026 César Awards

  • By Sidra Khan
Jim Carrey intensifies cosmetic surgery buzz with surprise Paris outing
Jim Carrey intensifies cosmetic surgery buzz with surprise Paris outing

Jim Carrey has intensified the rumors that he has gone under the knife.

The Mask star shocked fans on Friday, February 27, with his unrecognizable appearance at the 2026 César Awards, instantly sparking the speculation that he may have undergone cosmetic surgery.

While the internet was still reeling with the shocking buzz, The Truman Show actor fueled the chatter by making a surprise appearance in Paris to mark a special occasion.

On Saturday, February 28, the Daily Mail reported that the 64-year-old Hollywood star stepped out in Paris later that day to celebrate his grandson's 16th birthday, adding fuel to the cosmetic procedures buzz.

To celebrate his grandson's special day, Carrey arrived at lavish Lapérouse restaurant in a casual look, wearing a black T-shirt with a stylish blazer.

He was joined by his rarely-seen girlfriend Min Ah, who radiated glamour in a black lace gown, coordinating with her beau.

At the 51st César Awards, Jim Carrey was honored with a prestigious Honorary Award, celebrating the actor for his exceptional contribution to the craft in the entertainment industry.

However, his appearance - after a long absence from the scene - sparked a chaos among fans, who expressed concern over his unrecognizable look and speculated that he may have undergone cosmetic surgery.

While some called Carrey "a clone," others refused to recognize him, saying, "That's a different Jim over there."

Did Graham Norton just reveal Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding date?
Did Graham Norton just reveal Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding date?
Pink lands major talk show gig after firing back at Carey Hart split buzz
Pink lands major talk show gig after firing back at Carey Hart split buzz
BTS's Jungkook sparks concern after death threat remarks in disturbing live stream
BTS's Jungkook sparks concern after death threat remarks in disturbing live stream
Leigh-Anne picks KATSEYE's Manon, Normani as her dream collaborations
Leigh-Anne picks KATSEYE's Manon, Normani as her dream collaborations
Demi Moore sends fans swooning with dramatic hair transformation: 'Unreal'
Demi Moore sends fans swooning with dramatic hair transformation: 'Unreal'
Pedro Pascal shares meaningful video after PDA-filled outing with Rafael Olarra
Pedro Pascal shares meaningful video after PDA-filled outing with Rafael Olarra
Ashley Tisdale makes huge comeback after Hilary Duff's 'Toxic' mum response
Ashley Tisdale makes huge comeback after Hilary Duff's 'Toxic' mum response
Katy Perry shares first update amid twin pregnancy buzz with Justin Trudeau
Katy Perry shares first update amid twin pregnancy buzz with Justin Trudeau
Angelina Jolie accused of explosive claims after kids drop Brad Pitt's name
Angelina Jolie accused of explosive claims after kids drop Brad Pitt's name
Selena Gomez’s big venture lands in costly legal challenge
Selena Gomez’s big venture lands in costly legal challenge
K-dramas releasing in March 2026: Six new shows to start this month
K-dramas releasing in March 2026: Six new shows to start this month
'Bridgerton' star Yerin Ha shares alarming aftermath of filming racy scene
'Bridgerton' star Yerin Ha shares alarming aftermath of filming racy scene

Popular News

Why you should stop using Aspirin to prevent colon cancer?

Why you should stop using Aspirin to prevent colon cancer?

18 minutes ago
Ivanka Trump wanted A-list spot next to Barron Trump at State of the Union

Ivanka Trump wanted A-list spot next to Barron Trump at State of the Union
45 minutes ago
Did Graham Norton just reveal Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding date?

Did Graham Norton just reveal Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding date?

56 minutes ago