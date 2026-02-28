Did Graham Norton just reveal Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding date? 

Graham Norton's recent X post about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding has fans confused!
Swifties around the world have flooded the internet after the TV host seemingly hinted that the pop star might have a confirmed wedding date.
On Friday, February 27, an X post from the handle @TheGNShow read, "so exciting that @taylorswift3 has a date for her wedding now!" #TheGNShow."
Soon after fans responded to Norton's cryptic post, questioning if he was even allowed to post something linked to the highly anticipated wedding on the internet.
As one user noted, "I don't think ur supposed to tell us-"
"Wtf you shouldn't be sharing this inf," a second fan penned.
A third user analysed the post as a world-play on date, as they explained, "The discourse here is ridiculous. It's clearly a joke, as in Taylor having a date for her wedding, which is Travis."
While another fan explained that the BBC was airing a compilation episode of the "first half of graham norton this season n at the time this tweet was posted, it was the same time a clip of taylor from her oct interview was talking about wedding planning. that's literally is, just simple live tweet."
Moreover, a look at Norton's feed showed multiple posts from the already aired episodes, explaining fans' confusion.
Taylor Swift, who announced her engagement to the NFL star Travis Kelce in August 2025, has not revealed much about her upcoming wedding.
On the January 26 episode of his Wanging On podcast, Norton said that he's had to sign NDAs regarding the wedding after Taylor hinted in her episode that he would be invited to the ceremony.