Shia LaBeouf faces new arrest warrant linked to New Orleans brawl

A new arrest warrant has been issued for Shia LaBeouf tied to his February 17 New Orleans bar fight.
During the Mardi Gras celebration, the Transformers actor got involved in a physical altercation, which led to his arrest. LaBeouf reportedly also hurled homophobic slurs at the two men he was fighting.
On Friday, February 27, sources told WWL Louisiana that the warrant involves an additional victim from the same fight.
Previously, eyewitnesses alleged that LaBeouf became increasingly aggressive and was escorted out by staff, at which point he allegedly struck one man multiple times with closed fists.
The latest update comes after LaBeouf posted a $100,000 bond on Thursday after making a court appearance.
He is now required to check into rehab and undergo regular drug and alcohol testing.
This week Judge Simone Levine called him out for his alleged use of the derogatory term against a "marginalized community" that has faced so much "terror".
Judge Levine ordered LaBeouf to take drug and alcohol tests, which found "evidence of past substance use in the actor's system".
Authorities said the Mardi Gras situation escalated when LaBeouf returned to the scene and allegedly assaulted the same victim again before punching a second man in the nose.
Shia LaBeouf was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries before being booked into Orleans Parish Prison. He was charged with two counts of simple battery.