Meghan Markle posts Prince Harry’s iconic military moment in Veterans Day tribute

The Duchess of Sussex pays a heartfelt tribute to veterans on Remembrance Day 2025

  • By Sidra Khan
Meghan Markle is marking Veterans Day with an iconic throwback clip of Prince Harry.

On Tuesday, November 11, the Duchess of Sussex took to her official Instagram account where she marked the 2025 Remembrance Day by posting a moving tribute to all those who had served and are serving the nation.

The mother of two’s heartfelt post featured a delightful nod to her husband, the Duke of Sussex, who is also a veteran of the British Army.

Meghan’s post opened with a throwback video of Prince Harry during his 2013 deployment in Afghanistan and showcased the Duke giving an interview at Camp Bastion.

However, when an alarm suddenly signals a possible threat, Harry abruptly leaves mid-interview and runs to his Apache helicopter, ready for action.

“As my husband says, ‘Once served. Always serving.’ Thank you to all who served, sacrificed, and continue to serve. Honoring you on Veterans Day. And every day,” wrote the As Ever founder in her heartfelt tribute.

The post also included a heartwarming photo of Prince Harry chatting with a veteran at the Veterans Centre at Sunnybrook Health Center during his recent visit to Canada last week, where he marked Remembrance Day.

It is worth mentioning that the Duke of Sussex served in the military from 2005 to 2015, completing two tours in Afghanistan. He rose to the rank of Captain and trained as an Apache helicopter pilot.

