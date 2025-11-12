Kylie Jenner sets record straight on Timothée Chalamet breakup rumours

Kylie Jenner has seemingly responded to the reports claiming that her beau Timothée Chalamet has "dumped" her.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder - who has been dating the Dune actor since April of 2023 has debunked their break up rumours with her heartfelt gesture for Timothée on Instagram.
Just hours after Timothée posted trailer of his upcoming movie Marty Supreme on his official Instagram account on November 11, 2025, Kylie Jenner did not miss a chance to heart react to it.
This reaction from the mother of Aire and Stormi came just a day after a source had claimed that there was “trouble in paradise” and that Timothée has “broken up with Kylie.”
They continued, “This has happened before — but she talked him into getting back together.”
“She is crazy about him so that could well happen again,” they added.
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet are still together?
On Tuesday, multiple sources confirmed to People magazine that the couple is still together and doing “great.”
Why Timothée Chalamet did not attend Kylie's birthday party?
Revealing the reason why A Complete Unknown actor did not attend Kylie's studded birthday bash, the source noted that because he was out of the country for Dune: Part Three filming.