Entertainment

David Coverdale, Whitesnake and Deep Purple lead singer, retires from music

Iconic rock bands Whitesnake and Deep Purple frontman, David Coverdale, announces retirement at 74

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
David Coverdale, Whitesnake and Deep Purple lead singer, retires from music
David Coverdale, Whitesnake and Deep Purple lead singer, retires from music

David Coverdale is bidding a heartfelt farewell to his rock career!

The lead singer of iconic 60’s and 70’s rock bands Deep Purple and Whitesnake made fans emotional on Thursday, November 13, by announcing his retirement.

Taking to the official YouTube channel of Whitesnake, the 74-year-old English singer and songwriter released a heartwarming video in which he shared a sweet message with his admirers.

“Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brothers and sisters of the Snake, a special announcement for you,” he began.

Coverdale quipped, "After 50 years-plus of an incredible journey with you — with Deep Purple, with Whitesnake, Jimmy Page — the last few years it has been very evident to me that it’s time really for me to hang up my rock ‘n’ roll platform shoes and my skintight jeans."


The Smoke on the Water singer added, “And as you can see, we’ve taken care of the lion’s wig. But it’s time for me to call it a day.”

“I love you dearly. I thank everyone who’s assisted and supported me on this incredible journey: all the musicians, the crew, the fans, the family. It’s amazing. But it really is time for me to just enjoy my retirement, and I hope you can appreciate that,” he concluded.

After David Coverdale concluded his announcement, a nostalgic montage video featuring delightful glimpses of the singer’s iconic rock career, with the band’s hit track Fare Thee Well from their 2011 album Forevermore.

Who is David Coverdale:

David Coverdale, born on September 22, 1951, is an English retired singer and songwriter, best known as the founder and lead singer of 1968 rock band Deep Purple and 1978 band Whitesnake.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Cardi B becomes mom of four after welcoming first child with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B becomes mom of four after welcoming first child with Stefon Diggs
Cardi B also shares three children with estranged husband Offset — Kulture, 7, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 1

Lady Gaga, fiancé Michael Polansky's wedding plans revealed

Lady Gaga, fiancé Michael Polansky's wedding plans revealed
The 'Poker Face' singer and Michael Polansky were first romantically linked in late 2019

Why FX axed 'English Teacher' after Season 2? Allegations or poor views?

Why FX axed 'English Teacher' after Season 2? Allegations or poor views?
The 'English Teacher' has been cancelled after Season 2 despite perfect Rotten Tomatoes ratings

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce drop bombshell in ‘End of an Era ’ trailer

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce drop bombshell in ‘End of an Era ’ trailer
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stun fans with shocking confession in 'The End of an Era' trailer

Lady Gaga recalls ‘scary’ experience with ‘psychiatric care’

Lady Gaga recalls ‘scary’ experience with ‘psychiatric care’
Lady Gaga reveals she ended up in ‘psychiatric care’ during Joanne World Tour

Cynthia Erivo protects Ariana Grande from wild fan at 'Wicked' premiere

Cynthia Erivo protects Ariana Grande from wild fan at 'Wicked' premiere
The man who left Ariana Grande terrified at the Singapore premiere has been identified as Johnson Wen, the 'Troll Most Hated'

Ariana Grande breaks silence after fan attack at ‘Wicked’ Singapore premiere

Ariana Grande breaks silence after fan attack at ‘Wicked’ Singapore premiere
Ariana Grande shares first statement after getting saved by Cynthia Erivo from fan attack at ‘Wicked’ Singapore premiere

Taylor Swift leaves fans swooning with 'The End of an Era' trailer

Taylor Swift leaves fans swooning with 'The End of an Era' trailer
Taylor Swift takes fans on an unforgettable journey with 'The End of an Era' docuseries trailer

Christy Martin backs Sydney Sweeney amid biopic's box office struggles

Christy Martin backs Sydney Sweeney amid biopic's box office struggles
The former professional boxer is calling out all the criticism about Sydney Sweeney, a day after Ruby Rose's remarks

'KPop Demon Hunters' Saja Boys step out of screen for real-world music magic

'KPop Demon Hunters' Saja Boys step out of screen for real-world music magic
Saja Boys, the boy band that has been topping real-world charts, is set to bring more music as a group

Coldplay, Dua Lipa team up for game-changing music mission

Coldplay, Dua Lipa team up for game-changing music mission
Dua Lipa and Coldplay join forces to demand price cap on 'extortionate' ticket resales

Justin Baldoni files new motion after Blake Lively legal win

Justin Baldoni files new motion after Blake Lively legal win
The 'Five Feet Apart' star and his studio co-founder have filed a motion after Blake Lively's legal win