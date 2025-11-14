David Coverdale, Whitesnake and Deep Purple lead singer, retires from music

David Coverdale is bidding a heartfelt farewell to his rock career!
The lead singer of iconic 60’s and 70’s rock bands Deep Purple and Whitesnake made fans emotional on Thursday, November 13, by announcing his retirement.
Taking to the official YouTube channel of Whitesnake, the 74-year-old English singer and songwriter released a heartwarming video in which he shared a sweet message with his admirers.
“Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brothers and sisters of the Snake, a special announcement for you,” he began.
Coverdale quipped, "After 50 years-plus of an incredible journey with you — with Deep Purple, with Whitesnake, Jimmy Page — the last few years it has been very evident to me that it’s time really for me to hang up my rock ‘n’ roll platform shoes and my skintight jeans."
The Smoke on the Water singer added, “And as you can see, we’ve taken care of the lion’s wig. But it’s time for me to call it a day.”
“I love you dearly. I thank everyone who’s assisted and supported me on this incredible journey: all the musicians, the crew, the fans, the family. It’s amazing. But it really is time for me to just enjoy my retirement, and I hope you can appreciate that,” he concluded.
After David Coverdale concluded his announcement, a nostalgic montage video featuring delightful glimpses of the singer’s iconic rock career, with the band’s hit track Fare Thee Well from their 2011 album Forevermore.
Who is David Coverdale:
David Coverdale, born on September 22, 1951, is an English retired singer and songwriter, best known as the founder and lead singer of 1968 rock band Deep Purple and 1978 band Whitesnake.