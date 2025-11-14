Bad Bunny shines bright at 2025 Latin Grammys with five impressive honors

Bad Bunny had a victory-studded night at the 2025 Latin Grammys!
Held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 13, the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards turned into a memorable night for the MONACO singer, who bagged five major wins at the glitzy ceremony.
At the grand event, which honored incredible Latin talents, Bad Bunny scored a thrilling victory by winning Album of the Year for his seventh studio album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos.
In addition to Album of the Year, he also dominated four more categories, including Best Urban/Urban Fusion Performance, Best Reggaeton Performance, Best Urban Music Album, and Best Urban Song.
Accepting the prestigious award for his super hit album, the Me Porto Bonito rapper said, “Once again, I thank God... My mom for giving birth to me. Mami, papi, te amo. A mis hermanos, los amo.”
“This album wouldn’t have been the same without those who contributed,” he continued.
Dedicating his hit album to the people of his native country Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny sweetly stated, “Love as much as you can. I want to dedicate this album to all the kids and young adults in Latin America, especially those in Puerto Rico.”
“Never stop dreaming and being yourself. No matter where you came from, never forget where you came from on your way to where you’re headed. There’s so many ways to be a patriot and defend our land, we chose to do it with music,” the rapper concluded.
Bad Bunny released his seventh studio album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, on January 5, 2025.