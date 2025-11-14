King Charles, Andrew find rare unity over Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie

King Charles and his brother Andrew have reportedly come together in a rare show of unity centered on Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
As per Dailymail, a source shared that regardless of their differences, the British Monarch and his brother are adamant that Beatrice and Eugenie deserve distance from their parents’ public troubles.
“It is, perhaps, one of the few things that His Majesty and Andrew agree on," a royal source revealed.
They added, "They both love Beatrice and Eugenie and want the best for them. They also agree that the princesses can play an important, helpful role in public life."
The King reportedly feels it’s unfair for his nieces to suffer for their parents’ missteps.
A private agreement also surfaced after Andrew moved out of Royal Lodge and gave up his remaining royal privileges last month.
The agreement ensured Andrew’s daughters wouldn’t face any fallout as he surrendered his princely status, guaranteeing both kept their princess titles.
Their places in the line of succession also remain intact, with Beatrice ninth and Eugenie 12th.
Beatrice continues as a Counsellor of State, authorised to act for the monarch when needed.
The private deal also allowed both sisters to take on new ceremonial roles, with signs of this appearing just a week after Andrew’s honours were removed.
To note, this update came after in November 2025, King Charles III initiated a formal process to remove all his remaining styles, titles, and honours.