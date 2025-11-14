Royal

King Charles, Andrew find rare unity over Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie

the British Monarch and his brother found a common ground for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
King Charles, Andrew find rare unity over Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie
King Charles, Andrew find rare unity over Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie

King Charles and his brother Andrew have reportedly come together in a rare show of unity centered on Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

As per Dailymail, a source shared that regardless of their differences, the British Monarch and his brother are adamant that Beatrice and Eugenie deserve distance from their parents’ public troubles.

“It is, perhaps, one of the few things that His Majesty and Andrew agree on," a royal source revealed.

They added, "They both love Beatrice and Eugenie and want the best for them. They also agree that the princesses can play an important, helpful role in public life."

The King reportedly feels it’s unfair for his nieces to suffer for their parents’ missteps.

A private agreement also surfaced after Andrew moved out of Royal Lodge and gave up his remaining royal privileges last month.

The agreement ensured Andrew’s daughters wouldn’t face any fallout as he surrendered his princely status, guaranteeing both kept their princess titles.

Their places in the line of succession also remain intact, with Beatrice ninth and Eugenie 12th.

Beatrice continues as a Counsellor of State, authorised to act for the monarch when needed.

The private deal also allowed both sisters to take on new ceremonial roles, with signs of this appearing just a week after Andrew’s honours were removed.

To note, this update came after in November 2025, King Charles III initiated a formal process to remove all his remaining styles, titles, and honours.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Prince William issues official statement after Eugenie resumes royal duties

Prince William issues official statement after Eugenie resumes royal duties
Princess Eugenie returns to royal spotlight with major engagement after dad Andrew’s latest embarrassing setback

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Harry mark happiness with 3rd baby news

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Harry mark happiness with 3rd baby news
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibeth

Prince William’s touching act steals spotlight after concert announcement

Prince William’s touching act steals spotlight after concert announcement
Prince William wins hearts with generous gesture following Princess Kate's Christmas concert reveal

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry rejected photo waivers at Kris Jenner’s party?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry rejected photo waivers at Kris Jenner’s party?
Real reason why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't make it to Kris Jenner's 70th birthday photo dump

Buckingham Palace highlights Princess Anne's efforts for UK-Singapore relations

Buckingham Palace highlights Princess Anne's efforts for UK-Singapore relations
The Princess Royal observed a two-day trip to Singapore earlier this week during the Remembrance weekend

Prince William's childhood dream, stark contrast to Prince Harry revealed

Prince William's childhood dream, stark contrast to Prince Harry revealed
A close childhood pal of Prince William and Prince Harry has shed light on the 'miserable' royal life the princes had to endure

Princess Eugenie delivers inspiring speech at The King’s Foundation event

Princess Eugenie delivers inspiring speech at The King’s Foundation event
Princess Eugenie takes center stage as her inspiring speech moves The King’s Foundation event's audience

Prince William lends heartfelt support to small football club

Prince William lends heartfelt support to small football club
The Prince of Wales stepped in to help the fans of a small football club in a touching move

King Felipe, Queen Letizia conclude China State visit with grand reception

King Felipe, Queen Letizia conclude China State visit with grand reception
Queen Letizia and King Felipe return to Spain after concluding diplomatic State visit to China

Princess Eugenie breaks silence as Epstein's new email reveals Andrew’s plea

Princess Eugenie breaks silence as Epstein's new email reveals Andrew’s plea
Princess Eugenie shares important update after Jeffrey Epstein's email confirmed Virginia Giuffre's claims against Andrew

Queen Camilla playfully claims she could outdance the pros

Queen Camilla playfully claims she could outdance the pros
The queen hosted the 75th anniversary reception for English National Ballet and was gifted pointe shoes

King Charles thanks Princess Eugenie on first ‘inspiring’ engagement amid Andrew drama

King Charles thanks Princess Eugenie on first ‘inspiring’ engagement amid Andrew drama
Buckingham Palace shares Princess Eugenie's first exciting update since stripping Andrew of his titles