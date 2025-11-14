Entertainment

Charli XCX reveals ‘Chain of Love’ details after ‘Wuthering Heights’ trailer

'Wuthering Heights' official trailer featuring Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi has been released

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Charli XCX reveals ‘Chain of Love’ details after ‘Wuthering Heights’ trailer
Charli XCX reveals ‘Chain of Love’ details after ‘Wuthering Heights’ trailer

Charlie XCX has offered rare insights into her second song for Wuthering Heights after film's trailer release.

Just a week after the Speed Drive singer sent chilling waves across the internet with her first Wuthering Heights song House - featuring John Cale, Charlie XCX has already teased the second song, Chain of Love.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday night, November 14, the Official singer shared a heartfelt note detailing how she ended up making Chain of Love.

"I made it with Finn Keane and Justin Raisen, who was a huge part of my first album True Romance," she wrote.

The 360 songstress continued, "This was one of the last songs 1 finished writing for this project. It was important to us for this song to feel like it was on the brink of brokenness whilst still being totally luscious, sumptuous and orgasmic It kind of makes me feel on overload."

Charli XCX reveals ‘Chain of Love’ details after ‘Wuthering Heights’ trailer

"Finn and I were working at Rue Boyer studios in Paris during last fashion week and we were going out constantly. Every night ended at 6am, with us sitting on the floor in some Parisian apartment with a random french girl talking about philosophy or some other shit," she added.

Charlie further noted that, "I find that being in that state provides an almost childlike state of mind which can be really helpful for writing songs instinctually."

"You drop all fear and just commit wholeheartedly to a melody, an idea, a feeling no matter how stupid or perfect it ends up being," she added.

The singer also announced that she has "posted the album cover online" featuring "Margot dipping some toast into a boiled egg. It felt painterly to me. And horny."

Wuthering Heights - the Emerald Fennell's film adaptation of Emily Brontë's seminal novel is set to release on February 13, 2026.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky drop big hint about having kids

Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky drop big hint about having kids
The 'Blood Marry' singer and her fiancé have shared that they’re planning to have children in the near future

Paris Jackson suffers legal defeat in ongoing dispute with Michael Jackson estate

Paris Jackson suffers legal defeat in ongoing dispute with Michael Jackson estate
Paris Jackson’s claims against Michael Jackson’s estate face major court reversal

Billie Eilish rips Elon Musk with expletives as he eyes trillionaire status

Billie Eilish rips Elon Musk with expletives as he eyes trillionaire status
The ‘Birds of a Feather’ hitmaker unleashes a fierce expletive attack on Elon Musk as he’s set to become world’s 1st trillionaire

2025 Latin Grammys winner list: Bad Bunny, Karol G celebrate big victories

2025 Latin Grammys winner list: Bad Bunny, Karol G celebrate big victories
From Bad Bunny’s Album of the Year to Karol G’s Song of the Year, here’s a complete winner list of the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards

Celebrity divorces in 2025: From JLo, Ben Affleck to Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

Celebrity divorces in 2025: From JLo, Ben Affleck to Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban
From Jennifer Lopes & Ben Affleck’s messy split to Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban’s shocking separation, here’s a list of celebrity divorces in 2025

'Wuthering Heights trailer': Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi ignite screen with gothic romance

'Wuthering Heights trailer': Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi ignite screen with gothic romance
'Wuthering Heights' is set for a Valentine’s Weekend 2026 release

Miley Cyrus drops new song 'Dream As One' from ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’

Miley Cyrus drops new song 'Dream As One' from ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’
Miley Cyrus' finally releases soulful new track 'Dream As One' from 'Avatar 3' releasing in December

‘It Ends With Us’ author makes new claims on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's bond

‘It Ends With Us’ author makes new claims on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's bond
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni put 'It Ends With Us' author Colleen Hoover in difficult situation

Bad Bunny shines bright at 2025 Latin Grammys with five impressive honors

Bad Bunny shines bright at 2025 Latin Grammys with five impressive honors
The ‘MONACO’ singer wins five awards including Album of the Year at the 2025 Latin Grammys

David Coverdale, Whitesnake and Deep Purple lead singer, retires from music

David Coverdale, Whitesnake and Deep Purple lead singer, retires from music
Iconic rock bands Whitesnake and Deep Purple frontman, David Coverdale, announces retirement at 74

Cardi B becomes mom of four after welcoming first child with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B becomes mom of four after welcoming first child with Stefon Diggs
Cardi B also shares three children with estranged husband Offset — Kulture, 7, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 1

Lady Gaga, fiancé Michael Polansky's wedding plans revealed

Lady Gaga, fiancé Michael Polansky's wedding plans revealed
The 'Poker Face' singer and Michael Polansky were first romantically linked in late 2019