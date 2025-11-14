Charli XCX reveals ‘Chain of Love’ details after ‘Wuthering Heights’ trailer

Charlie XCX has offered rare insights into her second song for Wuthering Heights after film's trailer release.
Just a week after the Speed Drive singer sent chilling waves across the internet with her first Wuthering Heights song House - featuring John Cale, Charlie XCX has already teased the second song, Chain of Love.
Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday night, November 14, the Official singer shared a heartfelt note detailing how she ended up making Chain of Love.
"I made it with Finn Keane and Justin Raisen, who was a huge part of my first album True Romance," she wrote.
The 360 songstress continued, "This was one of the last songs 1 finished writing for this project. It was important to us for this song to feel like it was on the brink of brokenness whilst still being totally luscious, sumptuous and orgasmic It kind of makes me feel on overload."
"Finn and I were working at Rue Boyer studios in Paris during last fashion week and we were going out constantly. Every night ended at 6am, with us sitting on the floor in some Parisian apartment with a random french girl talking about philosophy or some other shit," she added.
Charlie further noted that, "I find that being in that state provides an almost childlike state of mind which can be really helpful for writing songs instinctually."
"You drop all fear and just commit wholeheartedly to a melody, an idea, a feeling no matter how stupid or perfect it ends up being," she added.
The singer also announced that she has "posted the album cover online" featuring "Margot dipping some toast into a boiled egg. It felt painterly to me. And horny."
Wuthering Heights - the Emerald Fennell's film adaptation of Emily Brontë's seminal novel is set to release on February 13, 2026.