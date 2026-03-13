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  • By Sidra Khan
News

Kate Middleton melts hearts with warm surprise and message for cancer patients

The Princess of Wales sends heartfelt message to Royal Marsden, where she received her cancer treatment

  • By Sidra Khan
Kate Middleton melts hearts with warm surprise and message for cancer patients
Kate Middleton melts hearts with warm surprise and message for cancer patients

Princess Kate is welcoming spring with a heart-melting surprise for Royal Marsden patients and staff.

The Princess of Wales - who underwent major treatments at The Royal Marsden after her cancer diagnosis two years ago - took to Instagram on Friday, March 13, to share a heartfelt post, melting the hearts of royal fans.

In the update, the future queen shared a special message she sent to the hospital's staff and patients, and also revealed a warm present sent along with the note, a move that lit up the wards.

The four-slide carousel featured some heartwarming glimpses from the hospital, showing a cancer patient, nurses, Kate's heartwarming message and gift; bouquets of narcissi from the Isles of Scilly.

In her special note, the Princess of Wales told the cancer patients and the hospital staff that she's thinking of them as she welcomes the season of blossoming colourful flowers.

"To the patients and staff at The Royal Marsden, As spring arrives, these narcissi from the Isles of Scilly are to say I'm thinking of you all. Catherine," penned Her Royal Highness.

It is worth mentioning that the Royal Marsden holds a special meaning for Princess Kate as she received her cancer treatment there.

The future queen, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, announced that she is in remission in January 2025.

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