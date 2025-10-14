Royal

Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie receive warm welcom from Albert II, Princess Charlene

The Royal Palace of Monaco shared official photo from the state visit of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco warmly welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh to the Principality, marking a visit to strengthen ties between Monaco and the United Kingdom.

On Monday, the Royal Palace of Monaco shared official photos from the state visit of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, accompanied by a warm welcome note celebrating the occasion.

In a shared post, the Monaco royal family posted an official photograph showing the four royals together at the Princely Palace.


Sophie opted for a chic cream floral blouse paired with white trousers and wedge heels, while Princess Charlene looked elegant in a mocha-toned suit, featuring a tailored blazer, matching trousers, and black heels.

On the other hand, both Prince Edward and Albert sported in navy suits for the formal engagement.

The statement read, “Their Serene Highnesses Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene had the pleasure of welcoming Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh on their visit to the Principality.”

It added, “A meeting of respect, friendship and warm discussions between Monaco and the United Kingdom.”

Notably, prior to this the Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Charlene appeared together in rare occasions as they have met each other at various royal gatherings over the years.

Their past meetings include the 2023 pre-Coronation celebration at Annabel’s, Princess Madeleine of Sweden’s 2013 wedding, and a 2010 V&A exhibition honoring Grace Kelly’s fashion legacy.

