King Charles, Queen Camilla overcome with emotion at solemn ceremony

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were visibly moved to tears during a reception at Windsor Castle, touched by the heartfelt words of a 105-year-old World War II veteran.
On Tuesday, the British Monarch and the Queen Consort of Britain were moved to tears as they hugged WWII veteran Yanvar Abbas during a Windsor Castle reception.
At the heartfelt meeting, Abbas also thanked the King and Queen for attending a VJ Day event despite the King’s ongoing cancer treatment.
Before embracing, Charles and Abbas exchanged a few words, after which he remarked, “I told him, ‘We can’t go on meeting like this.’”
Abbas mentioned, “I was very much looking forward to meeting him again,” adding, “I have a lot of respect for His Majesty, not just as a monarch, but as a human being.”
“It’s wonderful to meet him and to know that he is improving, because I had cancer and I got rid of it,” Abbas said, adding, “I’ve been rid of it for 15 years now.”
“Whatever I did, it’s insignificant when I see what the men and women of Gaza have done for more than two years,” he shared.
Abbas continued: “They have been recording the genocide that has been visited upon them.”
Upon asking about the message he wants to share to younger generations, he replied, “I am angry with the world and I am ashamed.”
Abbas expressed, “I thought I fought a war to have a better world and I find that I am in a worse world than I was in at the time.”
“We are glorifying war,” he added. “At the drop of a hat, we begin a war.”
To note, the reception continued to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, which on August 15 marked the anniversary of the end of the Second World War.