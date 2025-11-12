Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla overcome with emotion at solemn ceremony

The British Monarch and the Queen Consort of Britain were moved to tears at sombre event in Windsor

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
King Charles, Queen Camilla overcome with emotion at solemn ceremony
King Charles, Queen Camilla overcome with emotion at solemn ceremony

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were visibly moved to tears during a reception at Windsor Castle, touched by the heartfelt words of a 105-year-old World War II veteran.

On Tuesday, the British Monarch and the Queen Consort of Britain were moved to tears as they hugged WWII veteran Yanvar Abbas during a Windsor Castle reception.

At the heartfelt meeting, Abbas also thanked the King and Queen for attending a VJ Day event despite the King’s ongoing cancer treatment.

Before embracing, Charles and Abbas exchanged a few words, after which he remarked, “I told him, ‘We can’t go on meeting like this.’”

Abbas mentioned, “I was very much looking forward to meeting him again,” adding, “I have a lot of respect for His Majesty, not just as a monarch, but as a human being.”

“It’s wonderful to meet him and to know that he is improving, because I had cancer and I got rid of it,” Abbas said, adding, “I’ve been rid of it for 15 years now.”

“Whatever I did, it’s insignificant when I see what the men and women of Gaza have done for more than two years,” he shared.

Abbas continued: “They have been recording the genocide that has been visited upon them.”

Upon asking about the message he wants to share to younger generations, he replied, “I am angry with the world and I am ashamed.”

Abbas expressed, “I thought I fought a war to have a better world and I find that I am in a worse world than I was in at the time.”

“We are glorifying war,” he added. “At the drop of a hat, we begin a war.”

To note, the reception continued to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, which on August 15 marked the anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Prince William surprises Robert Irwin with special message on ‘DWTS’

Prince William surprises Robert Irwin with special message on ‘DWTS’
The Prince of Wales showed his support to wildlife presenters on 'Dancing with the Stars' Australia

Meghan Markle posts Prince Harry’s iconic military moment in Veterans Day tribute

Meghan Markle posts Prince Harry’s iconic military moment in Veterans Day tribute
The Duchess of Sussex pays a heartfelt tribute to veterans on Remembrance Day 2025

Kate Middleton wins hearts during solemn Armistice Day service

Kate Middleton wins hearts during solemn Armistice Day service
The Princess of Wales attended the Armistice Day ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry sidelined by shocking Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner's move

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry sidelined by shocking Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner's move
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash, hosted at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Beverly Hills mansion

What Kate asked 100-year-old veteran after her Armistice Day ceremony debut

What Kate asked 100-year-old veteran after her Armistice Day ceremony debut
The Princess of Wales attended the Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum's Armed Forces Memorial

Prince William hails Kate Middleton's debut at Armistice Day ceremony

Prince William hails Kate Middleton's debut at Armistice Day ceremony
The Princess of Wales attends first Armistice Day today at the National Memorial Arboretum

Princess Eugenie's husband wins huge support amid Andrew troubles

Princess Eugenie's husband wins huge support amid Andrew troubles
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie tied the knot in 2018 and share two sons, August and Ernest

Andrew to receive new title soon? Here’s what late Queen’s will suggests

Andrew to receive new title soon? Here’s what late Queen’s will suggests
Andrew was stripped of all his Royal titles last month amid renewed scrutiny into his links with Jeffrey Epstein

Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton lead tributes to mark 2025 Armistice Day

Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton lead tributes to mark 2025 Armistice Day
Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla are taking part in the annual 2025 Armistice Day commemorations

Buckingham Palace shares sweet message after Prince Harry slams UK publisher

Buckingham Palace shares sweet message after Prince Harry slams UK publisher
Royal Family releases heartfelt message after Prince Harry's legal team accuses UK publication of evidence leak

Princess Anne joins royal family for solemn Remembrance Day tributes

Princess Anne joins royal family for solemn Remembrance Day tributes
King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry also paid a moving tribute to the brave heroes on Remembrance Day

Prince William, Princess Kate share touching message on Armistice Day

Prince William, Princess Kate share touching message on Armistice Day
Prince William and Princess Kate set to joing King Charles and Queen Camilla for reception at Windsor Castle