Zac Efron hospitalized after swimming incident in Spain

Zac Efron was hospitalized in Spain after a minor swimming incident while vacationing in Ibiza

  August 04, 2024
Hollywood actor Zac Efron was briefly hospitalized in Spain after a minor swimming incident while vacationing in Ibiza on Friday, August 2.

According to sources close to the actor, Efron was staying at a villa in Ibiza when the incident occurred. 

The 17 Again actor was found unresponsive inside the swimming pool at his villa by two staff members, who quickly pulled him out of the water.

Efron was then rushed to the hospital as a precautionary measure and was released the next morning.

The Greatest Showman star's representative confirmed the news to PEOPLE, stating that the actor is now "fine" and recovering well.

The incident comes just days after Efron made a surprise appearance onstage with DJ Martin Garrix at the Ushuaïa Ibiza Hotel and Beach Club. 

The actor has been keeping busy with various projects, including recent roles in The Iron Claw, Ricky Stanicky, and A Family Affair, alongside Nicole Kidman and Joey King.

Moreover, Zac Efron is also set to star in an upcoming reboot of the classic comedy Three Men and a Baby, currently in pre-production.

