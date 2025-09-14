Charles Earl Spencer reacts after Prince Harry, King Charles reunion  

Charles Earl Spencer has shared a few historical portraits of his ancestors shortly after his nephew, Prince Harry, reunited with his estranged father, King Charles, in the UK.
A few weeks after commemorating his late sister, Princess Diana's death anniversary, the 61-year-old British peer took to his Instagram account to share the never-before-seen handmade sketches of his grandfather.
The younger brother of Princess Diana penned his post with a touching note that reads, "Three Spencer children from the 1890s - Jack (my grandfather), in sailor uniform; Cecil, in the slightly effeminate garb commonly worn by very young boys at the time; and Lavinia. All wonderfully Victorian."
He also included the picture courtesy and mentioned the artist who made these stunning snaps, "The artist is E. Taylor."
It is important to note that Charles Earl Spencer's post comes after his nephew, the Duke of Sussex, who has been estranged from the British Royal family since 2020, has finally held talks with the 76-year-old monarch.
Earlier this week, Harry went to Clearance House without his wife, Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibeth, days after the ongoing reconciliation speculation.
As of now, it is not clear whether King Charles and Prince Harry have mended the old fences.