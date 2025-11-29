Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet receives Justin, Hailey Bieber's shout out on 'Marty Supreme'

Justin Bieber and Hailey promote Timothée Chalamet's upcoming movie 'Marty Supreme'

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Timothée Chalamet receives Justin, Hailey Biebers shout out on Marty Supreme
Timothée Chalamet receives Justin, Hailey Bieber's shout out on 'Marty Supreme'

Timothée Chalamet has received subtle support from girlfriend, Kylie Jenner's close friend ahead of Marty Supreme release.

The Dune actor is not alone as he promotes his upcoming movie, Marty Supreme, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey have also given a subtle shout out to Timothée's film on their respective Instagram accounts.

Hailey took to her Instagram stories on Friday, November 28, to share a mirror selfie wearing a green and yellow, Marty Supreme jacket.

Timothée Chalamet receives Justin, Hailey Biebers shout out on Marty Supreme

While Justin also struck a pose in a similar Marty Supreme jacket in baby pink colour.

Timothée Chalamet receives Justin, Hailey Biebers shout out on Marty Supreme

Shortly after the Sorry singer and the Rhode founder showed support for Marty Supreme, Timothée turned to his Instagram stories to reshare Justin's story with three goat emojis.

He also reposted Hailey's mirror selfie on his Instagram story to acknowledge her sweet gesture for him.

Marty Supreme, set to release in cinemas on December 25, 2025 is a 2025 American sports comedy-drama film.

In the film, which is produced and directed by Josh Safdie, the Little Women actor is playing the character of an American tennis player.

The film is loosely inspired by American table tennis player Marty Reisman.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner reunite with kids for Thanksgiving in L.A.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner reunite with kids for Thanksgiving in L.A.
The 'Alias' star and the 'Gone Girl' actor spent the holiday together in Los Angeles with their family

Sean Combs treats fellow inmates with surprising Thanksgiving meals

Sean Combs treats fellow inmates with surprising Thanksgiving meals
The disgraced rapper is currently in prison, serving a four-year sentence for prostitution-related charges

One Direction star says he 'hated' performing THIS hit track

One Direction star says he 'hated' performing THIS hit track
The British boy group debuted in 2010 and remained active till 2016 before making a name with solo activities

Kim Kardashian shares alarming health update after Aneurysm diagnosis

Kim Kardashian shares alarming health update after Aneurysm diagnosis
'The Kardashians' star sparked health concerns as she disclosed 'low activity' in brain

Ed Sheeran launches surprise version of his new album with touching note

Ed Sheeran launches surprise version of his new album with touching note
The 'Perfect' hitmaker dropped his eighth studio album, 'Play' in September this year

Kylie Jenner stuns fans in plunging black dress for Thanksgiving celebration

Kylie Jenner stuns fans in plunging black dress for Thanksgiving celebration
The Kylie Cosmetics founder leaves fans speechless in bold black Thanksgiving look

Orlando Bloom celebrates first Thanksgiving without Katy Perry after split

Orlando Bloom celebrates first Thanksgiving without Katy Perry after split
'The Lord of the Rings' alum marked Thanksgiving with his children Flynn, 14, and daughter Daisy Dove, 5

Disney Netflix star Tony Germano tragically died at 55 after accidental fall

Disney Netflix star Tony Germano tragically died at 55 after accidental fall
Tony Germano's death was confirmed by his representative earlier this week

Jojo Siwa fans react strongly after Chris Hughes' spine-chilling statement

Jojo Siwa fans react strongly after Chris Hughes' spine-chilling statement
Chris Hughes and Jojo Siwa began dating in April 2025

Noah Schnapp drops bombshell ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 plot twist claim

Noah Schnapp drops bombshell ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 plot twist claim
Noah Schnapp played the role of Will Byers in 'Stranger Things' since season one

Robert Irwin makes iconic movie debut in ‘Zootopia 2’ after ‘DWTS’ win

Robert Irwin makes iconic movie debut in ‘Zootopia 2’ after ‘DWTS’ win
Robert Irwin breaks silence on making acting debut with ‘Zootopia 2’

Dolly Parton drops uplifting Thanksgiving message amid health concerns

Dolly Parton drops uplifting Thanksgiving message amid health concerns
The '9 to 5' hitmaker initially sparked health concerns in September 2025