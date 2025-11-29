Timothée Chalamet receives Justin, Hailey Bieber's shout out on 'Marty Supreme'

Timothée Chalamet has received subtle support from girlfriend, Kylie Jenner's close friend ahead of Marty Supreme release.
The Dune actor is not alone as he promotes his upcoming movie, Marty Supreme, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey have also given a subtle shout out to Timothée's film on their respective Instagram accounts.
Hailey took to her Instagram stories on Friday, November 28, to share a mirror selfie wearing a green and yellow, Marty Supreme jacket.
While Justin also struck a pose in a similar Marty Supreme jacket in baby pink colour.
Shortly after the Sorry singer and the Rhode founder showed support for Marty Supreme, Timothée turned to his Instagram stories to reshare Justin's story with three goat emojis.
He also reposted Hailey's mirror selfie on his Instagram story to acknowledge her sweet gesture for him.
Marty Supreme, set to release in cinemas on December 25, 2025 is a 2025 American sports comedy-drama film.
In the film, which is produced and directed by Josh Safdie, the Little Women actor is playing the character of an American tennis player.
The film is loosely inspired by American table tennis player Marty Reisman.