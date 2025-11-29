Nicole Kidman 'so thankful' on first Thanksgiving without Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman is putting herself first, as she spent her first Thanksgiving since the Keith Urban split in a sweet and meaningful way.
On Friday, November 28, the Practical Magic star turned to her Instagram account to share a snap of herself with her family as they take part in a Turkey Trot in Nashville.
Kidman was accompanied by her and Urban's daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, as well as her sister Antonia Kidman and brother-in-law Craig Marran.
For the heart-warming outing, Kidman was dressed in a white puffer jacket, black leggings, and a turkey-themed event T-shirt that read, "Boulevard Bolt 2025", which is a five-mile race.
She captioned the family snap, "So thankful...xx".
The Instagram update came two months after the pair filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.
Moreover, for fans, Kidman's daughters spending Thanksgiving with their mom could come as a surprise, as it contradicts a custody agreement signed by Urban in August.
As per the documentation, the girls are allowed to be with Kidman for 306 days of the year, while their dad and four-time Grammy-winning artist gets them for 59 days.
Urban's days include Thanksgiving, but the actress' update shows that their daughters seemingly spend a part of the day with their mom.