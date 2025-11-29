Dua Lipa commands attention in striking blue ‘fit ahead of major performance

Dua Lipa knows the trick to command attention even in the minimalist looks!
Ahead of the final November show of her third concert tour, Radical Optimism, the 30-year-old British singer and songwriter took to Instagram to share a large carousel of eye-catching glimpses of the show’s preparations.
The Levitating hitmaker paid a visit to Estadio El Campin in Bogotá, Colombia, where she was scheduled to perform a thrilling concert on November 28, to ensure that the preparations were in full swings.
“BOGOTA, BOGOTA, BOTERO Y AREPAS. SEE YOU TONIGHT FOR A LOT OF FUN,” she captioned.
During the visit to the stadium, Dua Lipa exuded glam in a striking coordinated light-blue outfit that included a cropped jacket over a fitted top, paired with matching high-waisted trousers.
Keeping her dazzling look minimalist, the Future Nostalgia hitmaker wore lightweight hoop earrings, a ring, and carried a small white shoulder bag, perfectly complementing her attire.
With her long and straight hair parted in the middle, the songstress charmed in dewy makeup that highlighted her gorgeous features, giving her a confident look.
Fans' reactions:
Dua Lipa's striking look quickly made the fans flocked to the comments section to gush over their favorite singer.
"Queeen of everything!!!!!" praised a first, while another noted, "You can’t imagine how much I love, Tonight is gonna be amazing. Te amo mi @dualipa."
A third added, "I LOVE YOU MY GIRL I CAN'T WAIT TO SING AND DANCE WITH YOU I LOVE YOU."
Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tour:
Dua Lipa kicked off the Radical Optimism tour on November 5, 2024, in Singapore, and is set to wrap it up on December 5, 2025, in Mexico.
The tour is in support of her third studio album of the same title.