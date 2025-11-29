Entertainment

Dua Lipa commands attention in striking blue ‘fit ahead of major performance

The ‘Levitating’ crooner Dua Lipa is currently on her third concert tour, Radical Optimism

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Dua Lipa commands attention in striking blue ‘fit ahead of major performance
Dua Lipa commands attention in striking blue ‘fit ahead of major performance

Dua Lipa knows the trick to command attention even in the minimalist looks!

Ahead of the final November show of her third concert tour, Radical Optimism, the 30-year-old British singer and songwriter took to Instagram to share a large carousel of eye-catching glimpses of the show’s preparations.

The Levitating hitmaker paid a visit to Estadio El Campin in Bogotá, Colombia, where she was scheduled to perform a thrilling concert on November 28, to ensure that the preparations were in full swings.

“BOGOTA, BOGOTA, BOTERO Y AREPAS. SEE YOU TONIGHT FOR A LOT OF FUN,” she captioned.

During the visit to the stadium, Dua Lipa exuded glam in a striking coordinated light-blue outfit that included a cropped jacket over a fitted top, paired with matching high-waisted trousers.

Keeping her dazzling look minimalist, the Future Nostalgia hitmaker wore lightweight hoop earrings, a ring, and carried a small white shoulder bag, perfectly complementing her attire.

With her long and straight hair parted in the middle, the songstress charmed in dewy makeup that highlighted her gorgeous features, giving her a confident look.

Fans' reactions:

Dua Lipa's striking look quickly made the fans flocked to the comments section to gush over their favorite singer.

"Queeen of everything!!!!!" praised a first, while another noted, "You can’t imagine how much I love, Tonight is gonna be amazing. Te amo mi @dualipa."

A third added, "I LOVE YOU MY GIRL I CAN'T WAIT TO SING AND DANCE WITH YOU I LOVE YOU."

Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tour:

Dua Lipa kicked off the Radical Optimism tour on November 5, 2024, in Singapore, and is set to wrap it up on December 5, 2025, in Mexico.

The tour is in support of her third studio album of the same title.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Sabrina Carpenter reveals childhood dream as she preps for major Disney role

Sabrina Carpenter reveals childhood dream as she preps for major Disney role
The 'Taste' hitmaker wrapped up her headline grabbing fifth concert tour, Short n' Sweet, last week

‘Stranger Things’ stars spill on shocking twist leading into Volume 2

‘Stranger Things’ stars spill on shocking twist leading into Volume 2
Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp explain key twist ahead of volume 2 release

D4vd case: LA police reveals major breakthrough in Celeste Rivas' death

D4vd case: LA police reveals major breakthrough in Celeste Rivas' death
D4vd has been named a suspect in the case of Celeste Rivas, almost two months after her body was discovered

'Zootopia 2' rules Thanksgiving box office, as 'Wicked: For Good' crosses $200m mark

'Zootopia 2' rules Thanksgiving box office, as 'Wicked: For Good' crosses $200m mark
'Zootopia 2' had earned $59.2 million domestically since its Tuesday night debut

10 Hollywood celebrities who faced major career setback in 2025

10 Hollywood celebrities who faced major career setback in 2025
From Blake Lively to Jennifer Lopez: Here's a look at 2025's biggest Hollywood career fails

Cardi B shows off son in heartwarming outfit celebrating dad Stefon Diggs

Cardi B shows off son in heartwarming outfit celebrating dad Stefon Diggs
The 'WAP' singer shared the glimpse of her newborn son dressed in a festive Thanksgiving outfit

'Stranger Things' creators cause frenzy with dramatic season 5 casting twist

'Stranger Things' creators cause frenzy with dramatic season 5 casting twist
The Duffer Brothers, Matt and Rose, reveal a key casting choice in 'Stranger Things' Season 5

Nicole Kidman 'so thankful' on first Thanksgiving without Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman 'so thankful' on first Thanksgiving without Keith Urban
The 'Babygirl' actress and the country musician filed for divorce in September 2025, after 19 years of marriage

Timothée Chalamet receives Justin, Hailey Bieber's shout out on 'Marty Supreme'

Timothée Chalamet receives Justin, Hailey Bieber's shout out on 'Marty Supreme'
Justin Bieber and Hailey promote Timothée Chalamet's upcoming movie 'Marty Supreme'

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner reunite with kids for Thanksgiving in L.A.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner reunite with kids for Thanksgiving in L.A.
The 'Alias' star and the 'Gone Girl' actor spent the holiday together in Los Angeles with their family

Sean Combs treats fellow inmates with surprising Thanksgiving meals

Sean Combs treats fellow inmates with surprising Thanksgiving meals
The disgraced rapper is currently in prison, serving a four-year sentence for prostitution-related charges

One Direction star says he 'hated' performing THIS hit track

One Direction star says he 'hated' performing THIS hit track
The British boy group debuted in 2010 and remained active till 2016 before making a name with solo activities