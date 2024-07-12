Sachin Tendulkar pays heartfelt tribute to James Anderson on his retirement

James Anderson, a legendary figure in cricket, wrapped up his career on Friday, July 12, after more than twenty years of outstanding performances.
The announcement drew a tribute from cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar, who praised Anderson's impact on the game.
Tendulkar took to his social media account X (formerly Twitter) to express his sentiments, stating, "Hey Jimmy! You've impressed fans with your incredible 22-year career. Here's a little wish as you say goodbye."
He continued, "Watching you bowl has been a joy—with your action, speed, accuracy, swing, and fitness. You've inspired generations with your talent."
Having retired in 2013, Tendulkar also wished Anderson a fulfilling time with his family, away from the pressures of professional cricket, saying, "I wish you a wonderful life ahead filled with good health and happiness as you embark on the most important spell of your life—the time spent with family."
Conversely, Anderson previously referred to Tendulkar as the "best batter" he faced throughout his career.
At 41 years old, Anderson concluded his career with an impressive tally of 704 wickets from 188 Tests, including 32 five-wicket hauls, following England's victory over the West Indies by an innings and 114 runs at Lord's.