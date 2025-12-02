Buckingham Palace shares huge update after removing Andrew's last two honours

Royal Family has shared first exciting update, the same day Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's last two honours were removed.
On Monday, December 1, the official Instagram account of King Charles and Queen Camilla offered a peek into Princess Anne's Christmas tea party.
The Instagram reel featured the highlights from the pre-Christmas event hosted by the Princess Royal's charity The Not Forgotten, alongside her husband, Sir Tim Laurence at St. James Palace last week.
In the video, Her Royal Highness and Sir Tim could be seen meeting with ill or isolated war veterans.
As per the description alongside the video, "The charity provides entertainment, respite and challenge events for injured, ill or isolated veterans and serving personnel of all ages, ranks and backgrounds."
This post from Royal Family came after King Charle officially removed Andrew's last two Royal honours, the Order of the Garter and the Royal Victorian Order.
As per the message released by The Central Chancery of the Orders of Knighthood - which administers state honors in the U.K., on Monday, December 1, "THE KING has directed that the appointment of Andrew Albert Christian Edward MOUNTBATTEN-WINDSOR to be a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, dated 23 April 2006, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order."
"THE KING has directed that the appointment of Andrew Albert Christian Edward MOUNTBATTEN-WINDSOR to be a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, dated 19 February 2011, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order," it concluded.