Prince William celebrates after King Charles strips Andrew’s last two honours

King Charles announced removing his younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s final honours in official statement

Prince William released a celebratory update after King Charles’s explosive new move.

On Monday, December 1, the Prince of Wales took to the official Instagram handle of his and Princess Kate, sharing a heartfelt celebratory update after he attended the Wales Investment Summit.

Alongside a carousel of photos and videos offering glimpses from the high-stakes event, the future king of the UK penned, “Celebrating Welsh business and economy!”

“From first class microchip engineering at KLA in Newport to the Wales Investment Summit, proud to shine a light on the very best of Welsh industry, and Wales’ position as a prime destination for national and international investors,” he continued.

In the caption, William also shared a brief excerpt from his speech at the ceremony, noting that Wales combines cutting-edge technology, research, innovation, and a skilled workforce across multiple industries, and expressing that he was honored to contribute to the nation’s growth and future development.

Prince William’s post came shortly after The Central Chancery of the Orders of Knighthood released an official statement, announcing that King Charles has stripped Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of his last two royal honours.

"THE KING has directed that the appointment of Andrew Albert Christian Edward MOUNTBATTEN-WINDSOR to be a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, dated 23 April 2006, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order,” read the statement.

In addition to Order of the Garter, Andrew was also stripped of his title, Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, which was awarded to him on February 19, 2011.

