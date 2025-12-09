Royal
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s name has been removed from a major golf course as part of a sweeping rebrand, ending its association with the royal family.

The Duke’s Course in St Andrews, named after former Prince Andrew, will be rebranded as The Craigtoun Course on January 5. 

St Andrews Links Trust will manage the course under a long-term lease.

Currently overseeing seven public courses in the region, including the iconic Old Course, the trust will take over from Kohler, which managed the course in conjunction with its Old Course Hotel operations.

The course was officially opened by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in 1995 and unlike the town’s iconic links, it is built on heathland terrain.

The club is overhauling its visual identity to move away from royal associations, replacing the lion-and-saltire logo with a new tree-themed design.

A press release announcing the changes described the course as taking on a "revitalised identity" but did not refer to the former prince.

Neil Coulson, chief executive of St Andrews Links Trust, said, "The agreement for The Craigtoun Course will see the first new course added to the Home of Golf's portfolio in 18 years and presents an ideal opportunity to expand the golf experiences we offer."

Amid backlash over his ties to convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew relinquished his honorary club membership and was stripped of his royal titles, including Duke of York.

