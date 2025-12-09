Royal
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Prince William, Princess Kate draw backlash after their 'selfish' move

The Prince and Princess of Wales' 'selfish' decision at their new home has sparked strong reactions

Prince William and Princess Kate reportedly left locals “in tears” after a controversial, “selfish” decision at their new home, sparking strong reactions.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made a fresh start last month by moving into their "forever home" of Forest Lodge, a £16 million mansion nestled in the sprawling grounds of Great Windsor Park.

As per Mirror, the move sparked outrage as locals say around 150 acres of oak-studded fields were suddenly closed off for the Waleses and their children, citing safety and security concerns.

Ahead of the announcement, dog walkers noticed miles of fencing cropping up, "no public entry" signs being placed and a major police presence, with CCTV cameras, trenches and added hedges reshaping the familiar atmosphere of the treasured park.

The royals have imposed a 2.3-mile security perimeter around Forest Lodge, with trespassers in the restricted zone liable for arrest.

For Tina, who lives opposite Forest Lodge, the exclusion zone is a huge blow—thousands of acres are now off-limits, and the park she’s enjoyed for 15 years is losing its charm.

"Anyone can buy a pass to the Windsor Great Park car parks and walk in the public areas. So, by closing Cranbourne Gate car park and an area of land behind the Forest Lodge about three times the size of St James' Park, thousands of people from miles around have been affected," she told the outlet.

Tina mentioned, "More than half of Windsor Great Park is private. The public areas for walking are extremely precious. By closing Cranbourne Gate and the surrounding land, people are being increasingly forced to walk on the other side of the park, which is ridiculously over crowded at the weekends. At Cranbourne, there's hundreds of acres of open fields studded with oak trees so I could train my dog very easily, whereas the side of the park where I live, It's all forest."

Moreover, the exclusion zone has also forced a children’s environmental center to close, and two nearby families have reportedly been evicted.

