Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been romantically connected since April 2023

Kylie Jenner has reportedly decided to pursue the same profession as her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, after dating him for three years.

After experiencing her career as a billionaire businesswoman, it looks like she's following in the footsteps of her Oscar-nominated boyfriend, with whom she has been romantically linked since April 2023.  

On Friday, December 12, several media outlets reported that the 28-year-old makeup mogul has teamed up with renowned musician Charli XCX for her upcoming mockumentary-style film, The Moment.

Jenner found herself under media spotlight after she made a surprising announcement during the latest episode of her infamous Hulu series, The Kardashians.

Charli XCX, who tied the knot with her partner George Daniel this year, is set to release her album in January next year.

The Brat singer will play a version of herself in her next exciting project, as she will portray a rising pop star who navigates the complexities of fame and industry pressure while preparing for her arena tour debut.’

However, Kylie, who has previously made surprise cameos in Ocean’s 8, Trolls: Holiday in Harmony, and The Simpsons, has yet to reveal additional details of her character in the new film.  

