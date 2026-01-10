Mahhi Vij opens up on child custody, alimony in first statement after divorce

Mahhi Vij has finally broken her silence on all the negative speculations regarding her divorce to Jay Bhanushali.
The couple announced their divorce on January 4, 2026, after 14 years of marriage.
The couple shared a joint statement, citing "parting ways on a journey called life" and emphasizing their commitment to co-parenting their three children, Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer, Hindustan Times reported.
Ever since the duo confirmed the news about their divorce, their have been speculations about the real reason behind their divorce, with many fans trolling the ex-couple for their decision, news about Mahhi taking alimony and more.
Now, taking to her YouTube channel, Mahhi shared her first vlog, addressing rumours and trolls. In the video, Mahhi slammed allegations of taking ₹5 crore in alimony, saying, "Don't act with half-knowledge. I'm reading things like 'Mahhi took 5 crore in alimony.' People are pulling out old videos just for likes and comments. It's so sad."
In her vlog, Mahhi also addressed criticism about adopting kids, emphasizing that she and Jay will co-parent and provide love to their children.
“I read a lot in the comment section, like 'Why did you adopt kids?' or 'Why did you give birth to a child?' Our bank account is not empty, you know. We can take care of our children. It's not like Jay ran away, or that I don't have anything,” Vij added.
Furthermore, she emphasised that their three children will continue with their lives as before. She highlighted how this divorce is a "great example" of how, when certain things don't work out, it need not end in dragging the other person to court.