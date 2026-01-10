Kareena Kapoor makes funny ‘promise’ to Farah Khan on her 61st birthday

Kareena Kapoor is always ready to dance on Farah Khan’s beat.
Ringing in the 61st birthday of the Bollywood all-rounder – who works as a choreographer, dancer, writer, producer, and actress – the 3 Idiots actress penned a delightful message on her official Instagram Stories.
In the story, the 45-year-old actress also made a funny promise to the Om Shanti Om director.
Alongside a black-and-white snap of Farah, Kareena Kapoor wished, “Happy birthday dearest Farah… Promise to always dance on beat when you are around. big hug @farahkhankunder.”
The Happy New Year director and the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress share a good bond of friendship and have also worked together professionally, as Farah has choreographed many of Kareena’s songs, including tracks from 2003’s Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon and 2007’s Om Shanti Om, in which the actress made cameo appearance.
About Farah Khan:
Born on January 9, 1965, Farah Khan Kunder is an Indian film director, choreographer, dancer, writer, producer, and actress who works primarily in Hindi cinema.
She has choreographed more than a hundred songs in over 80 films, and has won the National Film Award for Best Choreography along with seven Filmfare Awards.
Farah Khan’s most recent projects include 2025’s Celebrity MasterChef, where she served as host and judge, and Mangal Lakshmi, where she again served as a judge.