Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Kareena Kapoor makes funny ‘promise’ to Farah Khan on her 61st birthday

The ‘3 Idiots’ actress rings in ‘Om Shanti Om’ director Farah Khan’s 61st birthday with delightful message

  • By Sidra Khan
Kareena Kapoor makes funny ‘promise’ to Farah Khan on her 61st birthday
Kareena Kapoor makes funny ‘promise’ to Farah Khan on her 61st birthday

Kareena Kapoor is always ready to dance on Farah Khan’s beat.

Ringing in the 61st birthday of the Bollywood all-rounder – who works as a choreographer, dancer, writer, producer, and actress – the 3 Idiots actress penned a delightful message on her official Instagram Stories.

In the story, the 45-year-old actress also made a funny promise to the Om Shanti Om director.

Alongside a black-and-white snap of Farah, Kareena Kapoor wished, “Happy birthday dearest Farah… Promise to always dance on beat when you are around. big hug @farahkhankunder.”

The Happy New Year director and the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress share a good bond of friendship and have also worked together professionally, as Farah has choreographed many of Kareena’s songs, including tracks from 2003’s Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon and 2007’s Om Shanti Om, in which the actress made cameo appearance.

P.C. Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan
P.C. Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan

About Farah Khan:

Born on January 9, 1965, Farah Khan Kunder is an Indian film director, choreographer, dancer, writer, producer, and actress who works primarily in Hindi cinema.

She has choreographed more than a hundred songs in over 80 films, and has won the National Film Award for Best Choreography along with seven Filmfare Awards.

Farah Khan’s most recent projects include 2025’s Celebrity MasterChef, where she served as host and judge, and Mangal Lakshmi, where she again served as a judge.

Aamina Sheikh pens emotional goodbye to 'Case No. 9’: ‘Closed’
Aamina Sheikh pens emotional goodbye to 'Case No. 9’: ‘Closed’
Mahhi Vij opens up on child custody, alimony in first statement after divorce
Mahhi Vij opens up on child custody, alimony in first statement after divorce
Archana Puran Singh's son shares health update after painful incident
Archana Puran Singh's son shares health update after painful incident
Hrithik Roshan receives birthday love from ex father-in-law Sanjay Khan
Hrithik Roshan receives birthday love from ex father-in-law Sanjay Khan
Abhishek Bachchan starts real estate venture with film producer
Abhishek Bachchan starts real estate venture with film producer
Alia Bhatt shares big surprise with fans at start of 2026
Alia Bhatt shares big surprise with fans at start of 2026
Amitabh Bachchan faces unexpected fan frenzy as chaos builds up in Surat
Amitabh Bachchan faces unexpected fan frenzy as chaos builds up in Surat
Shahid Kapoor's dark transformation in 'O Romeo' leaves fans speechless
Shahid Kapoor's dark transformation in 'O Romeo' leaves fans speechless
Ayeza Khan drops cute video from dolphin and seal show during Dubai vacation
Ayeza Khan drops cute video from dolphin and seal show during Dubai vacation
Rajab Butt addresses marriage conflict amid divorce rumours with wife Eman
Rajab Butt addresses marriage conflict amid divorce rumours with wife Eman
Junaid Khan pens emotional message as he signs off from ‘Case No. 9’
Junaid Khan pens emotional message as he signs off from ‘Case No. 9’
Mehwish Hayat's birthday gets special shout-out from Nadeem Baig
Mehwish Hayat's birthday gets special shout-out from Nadeem Baig

Popular News

Aamina Sheikh pens emotional goodbye to 'Case No. 9’: ‘Closed’

Aamina Sheikh pens emotional goodbye to 'Case No. 9’: ‘Closed’

39 minutes ago
Netflix '11.22.63': Is Stephen King’s time travel saga inspired by true events?

Netflix '11.22.63': Is Stephen King’s time travel saga inspired by true events?
an hour ago
Greenland leaders unite against Trump's threat: 'Don't want to be Americans'

Greenland leaders unite against Trump's threat: 'Don't want to be Americans'
an hour ago