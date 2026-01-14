Kriti Sanon wholeheartedly welcomes brother-in-law Stebin Ben in her family  

Trending
  By Fatima Hassan
Kriti Sanon has wholeheartedly welcomed her brother-in-law, Stebin Ben, into her family.

The popular Indian singer, who recently made it to the headlines with his high-profile marriage to Nupur Sanon, received an emotional tribute from the Do Patti star.

On Wednesday, January 14, Kriti penned a brief statement that read, "Words can never be enough to explain what I’m feeling, still hasn’t sunk in. My little one is married!" 

"From holding you in my arms for the first time when I was 5, to now holding your chaadar and seeing you all dressed up as the prettiest bride I’ve ever seen. My heart is so full seeing you so happy, in love and beginning the next and the most beautiful chapter of your life with the best life partner we could ever ask for," Kriti stated in the caption.

She continued, "@Stebinben you’ve been a part of our family for more than 5yrs now and our bond has strengthened with each passing year.. I love you, Stebu, and I know I’ve gained a brother and a friend for life who’s always gonna be there for me."

"Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love. She is my JAAN, and I know she's yours too.. for life! I’m never really "Giving her away", so Welcome to the Sanon family," the 35-year-old Indian actress noted.

Earlier this week, Kriti's younger sister, Nupur Sanon, concluded her lavish wedding with her partner, Stebin Ben, in Udaipur, India. 

