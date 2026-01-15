Maya Ali warms hearts with touching note after sacred Umrah trip

Trending
  By Sidra Khan
Maya Ali had the perfect start to the new year– a sacred Umrah journey!

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday, January 14, the Sunn Mere Dil actress reflected on her spiritual trip to the Holy Kaaba in Saudi Arabia, sharing that she is “beyond grateful” to Allah for calling her to His home.

Alongside a carousel of glimpses from her trip, the 36-year-old Pakistani actress penned, “I have always heard that you can’t come to this holy place without His bulawa (calling). I’m beyond grateful that I was given another chance to be here…”

She shared, “I wanted to come for Umrah last Ramadan. I had plans, I managed things, yet somehow it didn’t happen. I cried, I prayed and I kept wondering why. Every time something felt off, my heart went back to that unanswered prayer!!”

The Mann Mayal starlet added, “While everyone had their own plans for the new year, my heart knew where it wanted to be. And then that moment came, HE called me to His house… I couldn’t have asked for a better way to begin this year. Beyond grateful for everything. Alhamdulillah.”

In the gallery, Maya shared photos and videos from her sacred Umrah trip, showing herself praying at the Holy Kaaba and Al Masjid-e-Nabawi in a deeply spiritual setting.

Maya Ali’s delightful post garnered heartfelt reactions and comments from her fellow actors and fans.

