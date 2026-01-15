Sehar Khan sends bold message as first episode of ‘Aik Aur Pakeezah’ airs

Sehar Khan gives a strong message to the world through Pakeezah, her new character from the newly released drama serial, Aik Aur Pakeezah.
The Fairy Tale actress recently took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of her character to her fans and followers by sharing a picture from Behind The Shoot (BTS).
Khan captioned the post, writing, “Seeing the world through Pakiza’s eyes for the very first time.”
The Tan Man Neelo Neel performer went on to say, “This is her, from day one on set:’)”
The 25-year-old actress, who recently starred in Jinn Ki Shadi Unki Shadi, concluded the post, writing, “Don’t miss it guys tonight 8PM on GEO.”
The actress also tagged a hashtag of #AIKAURPAKEEZA.
Khan starrer drama aired from Wednesday, January 14, on Geo TV.
The serial, backed by the Kashf Foundation, follows a girl named Pakeezah, whose life stumbles after a manipulated video of her goes viral.
The event forces her into a forced marriage and her long battle against the cyber harassment
Apart from Sehar Khan, the drama also stars Amna Ilyas, Gohar Rasheed, Nameer Khan, Noorul Hassan, Hina Khawaja Bayat, Nadia Afghan, and Muhammad Ali Jaan.
Directed by Kashif Nasir and written by Bee Gul, Aik Aur Pakeezah airs at the prime time slot which is 8:00 pm.