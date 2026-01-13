Messi’s iconic F50 Tunit boots return with modern updates

Lionel Messi’s legendary speed boots are back as adidas unveils the limited-edition F50 Tunit Messi.
Originally launched in 2006, F50 Tunit Messi boots marked the beginning of Messi's rise to football stardom.
Two decades later, adidas has reissued the iconic design as a tribute to his incredible skill, speed and legacy on the pitch, reported Goal.
The new F50 Tunit Messi boots are modern update of the original boots the football star wore as a teenager.
The F50 Tunit Messi boots keep the original design’s style but include special details celebrating Messi's career including a white-and-blue design, the number 19 for his 2006 shirt, the number 10 for his current legendary status, the classic TUNIT logo on the tongue and gold stars on the heel representing Argentina's World Cup wins.
Each pair of the F50 Tunit Messi boots comes in a special shoebox with a dust bag and exclusive Messi-branded stickers, making them a collectible item with cultural significance.
Additionally, the adidas F50 Tunit Messi boots are available now in limited quantities at selected stores and online.
On the other hand, the Argentine icon has recently crowned the best athlete of the 21sth century by Le Journal de Quebec for his outstanding achievements and awards.