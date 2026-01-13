Jurgen Klopp dismisses Real Madrid speculation after Xabi Alonso sacking

Jurgen Klopp says he was ‘genuinely surprised’ by Xabi Alonso’s sacking at Real Madrid and has played down speculation.
According to Metro, Alonso lasted less than eight months as Real Madrid manager before being dismissed on Monday afternoon, less than 24 hours after losing to rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup.
Real Madrid, who said Alonso had left the club by ‘mutual consent’, announced Alvaro Arbeloa had been placed in temporary charge of the side.
Klopp was soon being linked with the Real Madrid job after Alonso’s departure but the former Liverpool manager insists the announcement has “absolutely nothing to do with me.”
The Anfield legend was working as a pundit on ServusTV On shortly after Alonso’s sacking and was asked about his links to Real Madrid.
Klopp responded, “It actually has, though not from Madrid. But yes, there were definitely a few people who felt they had to contact me directly about it. First of all, I think it’s another sign that something isn’t quite right there at the moment.”
“To make a decision like that in the heat of the moment, after losing a cup final to Barcelona yesterday, says a lot. I think we’d already been hearing rumours for a while. I was surprised, that’s true – genuinely surprised. Then a few people messaged me, and I replied with various emojis,” he added.
Klopp has been without a management job since leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season.
The former Borussia Dortmund boss won the Premier League and Champions League during his hugely celebrated Liverpool reign.