Pokémon’s new LEGO sets mark 30th anniversary, evoke fans nostalgia

In a surprise announcement, Pokémon has started its 30th anniversary celebrations with its latest partnership, launching the first-ever LEGO Pokémon sets, sending fans into frenzy regarding the Kanto remake.
The sets are designed as collectible display pieces rather than playsets, aimed at longtime fans and builders.
The Lego Group and The Pokémon Company International revealed three LEGO sets, featuring five fan-favourite Pokémon from the original Kanto region: Pikachu, Eevee, Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise.
One set recreates a thrilling moment from the franchise, evoking nostalgia among fans, with Pikachu leaping out of a Poké Ball in a dynamic battle-ready pose.
Another is one of the platform‘s biggest display builds yet, starring the Kanto starter Pokémon—Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise, in a single set made up of over 6,800 pieces.
A smaller, third set spotlights Eevee, complete with movable limbs, head and tail.
LEGO Pokémon sets are currently available on pre orders from Monday, January 12, with broader availability starting from February 27, the same date Pokémon originally released in Japan in 1996.
The major focus on Kanto has prompted fans to speculate regarding a potential remake of the original Pokémon games.
However, such a move does not seem to happen soon, as Pokémon launched the Kanto-based Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee less than a decade ago.
Industry analyst hints toward remakes of Pokémon Black and White that are next in line chronologically.
Alongside the sets, LEGO and Pokémon are hosting a digital scavenger hunt from January 12 through February 27, offering fans a chance to win exciting prizes, with an experience at the 2026 Pokémon World Championships in San Francisco.
While the LEGO partnership may not hint towards a new game announcement, it comes as a nostalgic tribute to Pokémon’s origins as the franchise celebrates its 30 years of success.