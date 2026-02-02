Imran Khan shares words of praise on Aamir Khan's modesty in Bollywood

Trending
  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Imran Khan has shared words of praises to Aamir Khan's modest approach in Bollywood

Speaking to ETimes, the Delhi Belly star criticised actors who exploit the system, arguing that skyrocketing salaries inflate budgets and severely affect a film’s financial viability.

Imran further criticised the current system, saying, “If I have a sense that my film is going to cost ₹30 crore to make, that’s your cost of production. And I say I will charge ₹40 crore. So now your film costs ₹70 crore— ₹30 crore of which is the actual film and ₹40 crore is my personal salary. What is now our route to profitability? And do I care about that?”

The Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu starlet stated, “I should care about it. It’s my film. I think if there is potential for the film to be decent, you should take less money upfront. Roll the dice. Take a gamble and bet that the film will do well. If anyone can afford to do that, it’s the star—especially if you’re commanding a salary of ₹40 crore.”

Sharing on Aamir’s approach for his film, he added, “Consistently, this has always been his approach. He has never taken anything close to his value upfront. He takes it on the back end. He will never say, ‘Give me ₹60 crore as a fee’ or ‘Give me ₹75 crore as a fee.’”

Imran stated, “That is foolishness. You are handicapping your own film. You are exploiting your film and enriching yourself personally at the cost of it. That’s what it is. Essentially, it means you don’t actually have faith or belief in the film.”

To note, Imran Khan will next be seen in a lead role alongside Bhumi Pednekar in an upcoming yet-untitled film.

